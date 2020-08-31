Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich were spotted together on a lunch date in Los Angeles on Thursday, months after they announced the end of their three years of marriage.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich enjoyed a friendly lunch outside an Italian restaurant and were seen leaving the spot together in pictures obtained by People magazine. With the outing that comes amid their divorce, the former couple has raised speculations about them rekindling their romance.

Meanwhile, a source has told the outlet that the ice hockey star is indeed still interested in saving his marriage with Hough. "Brooks really still wants to make it work and she's considering it but taking her time. He's open to whatever it will take," the source said while noting that the actress also still feels positively for her estranged husband.

"Julianne likes the idea of freedom but doesn't want to lose such a good, solid guy. Everyone who knows him knows how grounded and great he is. Her friends and family don't want her to lose someone like that," the insider explained.

A report in Daily Mail gave some more details of the friendly date, which took place at Porta Via Pacific Palisades restaurant. The lunch lasted for an hour, after which the duo explored the shopping centre together where the dancer grabbed an iced coffee.

The pair walked close to each other and appeared friendly, but didn't indulge in PDA. For the outing, the "Rock of Ages" actress was dressed in a laced-up tank top and flared trousers while Laich wore a T-shirt and shorts.

Hough and Laich have been spotted on several friendly outings since announcing their split in May. Most recently, the athlete was in attendance at Hough's 32nd birthday party in July. The 37-year-old could be seen in several pictures from the pool party shared by the "Footloose" actress's friend Nina Dobrev on Instagram.

In one of the clips shared by the "Vampire Diaries" actress on Instagram stories, Hough could be seen performing an epic pool jump above Laich's head and an inflatable arch. The former couple has also been leaving supportive comments on each other's Instagram posts over the past few months.