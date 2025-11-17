Experts ask what 3I/ATLAS truly represents. They ask if it behaves like a normal interstellar comet or if it carries unusual traits.

They also wonder why it shows strange colour shifts and puzzling jets. These questions rise as new images reveal fresh features. People watch closely as interest grows worldwide.

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb says answers may arrive soon. He says key data should appear during the 3I/ATLAS Earth flyby in December 2025.

Loeb explained that careful study could settle the long list of puzzles. He also says full clarity may follow once more instruments examine the object.

3I/ATLAS To Make Closest Earth Flyby

3I/ATLAS was first detected on 1 July 2025. It moved past the Sun on 29 October 2025. It now travels outward again. The closest 3I/ATLAS Earth flyby will occur on 19 December 2025. It will pass at roughly 270 million kilometres from Earth. That range places it about 1.8 AU away.

Scientists call this flyby important because instruments can study its plume, colour, speed, and jets. Telescopes can also track rotation and brightening.

These details matter because recent images show rapid changes. Some changes appear unlike past behaviour from known comets. That is why researchers prepare a wide set of tests.

Avi Loeb Expects Questions To Be Answered

Avi Loeb said the December approach should bring clear evidence. He says a large data flow will help resolve unknowns. He says this moment offers the best chance yet. He repeats that simple observation may settle debates. He explains that the coming images, spectra, and light curves may narrow down each scenario.

Loeb says the anti-tail remains one of the strongest puzzles. He says 'The physics behind the anti-tail of 3I/ATLAS is unclear.' He adds that spectroscopic checks could fix the issue. He says future tests 'will be able to calibrate the outflow speed...', which may show if the jets act naturally or through another process.

3I/ATLAS Anomalies That Trigger Questions

Loeb lists 11 early anomalies that shaped the discussion. He notes its retrograde path sits within roughly five degrees of the planetary plane. He adds that its nucleus mass exceeds 1I/'Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov by huge margins. He says its arrival angle and timing show unlikely alignments with Mars, Venus, and Jupiter. He notes that its plume holds only about four percent water. He also points out odd metal ratios.

Images also show extreme negative polarisation. He highlights its arrival from a region close to the Wow Signal direction. He points out rapid brightening near perihelion. He says the jets point sunward and anti-solar in unusual ways.

He adds that fresh colour shifts appear after perihelion. Loeb argues that its non-gravitational acceleration would require large mass loss without a clear break-up.

Avi Loeb Shares 12th Anomaly

According to Mashable, Loeb now adds a twelfth anomaly. He says jets stay tightly aligned across huge ranges despite the object's rotation. He notes that they hold fixed directions over nearly a million kilometres. He says this behaviour challenges known natural models. He argues that either a rare natural process or a controlled source must be checked.

This update fuels more speculation. Some people wonder if 3I/ATLAS carries alien technology. Others ask if it acts as a mothership. Some raise ideas about intelligent life.

Loeb says such ideas remain unproven. He says observations alone should decide. He repeats that the object may still behave like a comet. He says data from December will settle many claims.

The 3I/ATLAS Earth flyby now draws global focus. Scientists prepare for a full study. They say results may end long-running debates. They also say the coming month may change how people view this interstellar visitor.