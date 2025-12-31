In a stunning development that has rocked the worlds of American football and celebrity culture, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs finds himself facing serious criminal charges. The 32-year-old athlete, known for his explosive plays on the field and his high-profile romance with rapper Cardi B, was accused of assaulting his former private chef in a heated dispute.

This incident has thrust Diggs into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, blending his professional achievements with personal turmoil.

The Serious Charges Diggs is Facing

Diggs has been formally charged with felony strangulation or suffocation, along with misdemeanour assault and battery. These accusations stem from an altercation that allegedly occurred in early December 2025 at his residence in Dedham, Massachusetts.

The charges carry significant legal weight, potentially leading to severe penalties if he is convicted. Strangulation, classified as a felony, highlights the gravity of the claims, which involve physical force that impeded the victim's breathing.

The misdemeanour charge of assault and battery further compounds the case, pointing to intentional harmful contact.

Authorities filed these charges following a report from the woman involved, who detailed a confrontation that escalated rapidly. Such offences in Massachusetts are treated with utmost seriousness, especially when they involve allegations of domestic or interpersonal violence.

Details of the Alleged Confrontation

The incident reportedly arose from a disagreement over unpaid wages owed to Diggs' former private chef. According to the victim's police statement, the situation turned physical when Diggs allegedly entered her private space during the argument.

She claimed he struck her in the face, applied pressure to her neck with his arm, and forcibly threw her onto a bed, causing distress and difficulty breathing. The woman initially hesitated to press charges but proceeded after retrieving her belongings, which involved signing a non-disclosure agreement.

Stefon Diggs’ former personal chef alleges that he slapped her and attempted to choke her during a salary dispute.



The accuser alleges that on December 2, Diggs entered her unlocked room. During a discussion about money owed, she claims Diggs slapped her across the face. She… pic.twitter.com/VdvQiRdVOM — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 30, 2025

Diggs' Response and Upcoming Court Proceedings

Diggs vehemently denies the allegations, with his legal team dismissing them as baseless and driven by financial motives. His attorney has described the claims as lacking corroboration and suggested they stem from the unresolved wage issue rather than any criminal intent.

The New England Patriots have publicly stood by their player, issuing a statement of support amid the controversy.

An arraignment is set for late January 2026, where Diggs will enter a plea. A judge has already considered requests to seal court records, indicating efforts to manage public scrutiny.

As the case progresses, it could influence Diggs' standing in the NFL, though the league has not yet commented on potential disciplinary actions.

High-Profile Romance with Cardi B

Beyond the gridiron, Diggs is perhaps best known as the father of Cardi B's youngest child. The couple's relationship has been a fixture in entertainment news, with Cardi B sharing joyful images of their newborn son on social media.

Their romance, which blossomed amid Diggs' rising NFL stardom, adds a layer of celebrity intrigue to the charges. Cardi B, the chart-topping artist behind hits like WAP, has not publicly addressed the allegations, leaving fans speculating about the impact on their family life.

Potential Ramifications for Career and Legacy

Diggs' NFL career remains illustrious, marked by consistent high performance across teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, and now the Patriots. With a lucrative three-year contract worth £51.3 million ($69 million), he has recorded impressive stats this season alone.

As the story unfolds, the intersection of fame, fortune, and personal conduct will be under intense scrutiny. Diggs' future, both on and off the field, hangs in the balance, serving as a cautionary tale in the era of heightened awareness around violence allegations.