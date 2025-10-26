Scientists have confirmed that 3I/ATLAS is only the third interstellar object ever detected passing through our Solar System. It was discovered by the ATLAS survey telescope in Chile in July 2025, and astronomers quickly identified it as a comet on a hyperbolic trajectory — meaning it isn't bound by the Sun's gravity and will soon exit our system.

According to the Planetary Society, 3I/ATLAS will reach its closest point to the Sun around 29 October 2025, but even then it will stay roughly 1.8 astronomical units (270 million km) from Earth. This distance makes it an interesting object to study, but not a dangerous one.

Social Media Claims: The 'Path of Destruction'

As the comet gained attention, a wave of TikTok videos and online discussions began linking it to the recent rise in global earthquakes. One viral TikTok clip in particular — shared under the phrase 'Path of Destruction' — suggests that 3I/ATLAS might be disturbing Earth's crust through gravitational or electromagnetic effects.

These claims have captivated millions of viewers, but astronomers and geophysicists say there is no scientific evidence that supports any connection between 3I/ATLAS and current seismic events.

What Science Actually Says

From a physical standpoint, 3I/ATLAS is simply too far away to influence Earth. Even at its nearest, its gravitational effect would be negligible — far weaker than that of the Moon, which itself does not cause earthquakes.

According to reports from NASA and the Planetary Society, the comet poses no threat to Earth. While it exhibits some unusual features — such as a high carbon-dioxide content and a fast rotation rate — nothing suggests it could generate the kind of forces necessary to trigger tectonic activity.

Geologists emphasise that earthquakes are caused by the movement of tectonic plates, not by external cosmic influences. For an interstellar object to directly affect Earth's crust, it would need to exert a measurable gravitational or magnetic pull — something this comet simply cannot do from such a vast distance.

Debunking the 'Path Alignment' Myth

Some online posts also claim that 3I/ATLAS's orbital path somehow 'aligns' with active fault zones across the globe. Astronomers have dismissed this notion as coincidence: the comet's trajectory, when plotted, doesn't intersect Earth or its orbit in any meaningful way.

At roughly 130,000 mph (about 210,000 km/h), the comet is moving too quickly to linger near our planet. Experts say this high speed and hyperbolic flight path are exactly what confirm its interstellar origin — not evidence of a 'path of destruction.'

A Cosmic Visitor, Not a Cosmic Threat

3I/ATLAS remains a fascinating astronomical discovery, providing scientists a rare chance to study matter from beyond our Solar System. But while the internet thrives on apocalyptic speculation, there's no credible link between the comet and recent global earthquakes.

For now, experts advise enjoying the scientific wonder of 3I/ATLAS from afar — and treating social-media theories with healthy scepticism. It's a reminder that not every celestial visitor spells disaster; sometimes, it's just passing through.