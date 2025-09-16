KEY POINTS More than $4.7M was raised on GiveSendGo for the Kirk family within hours of the fundraiser launch.

Erika Kirk pledged the American Comeback Tour would go ahead this fall.

Turning Point USA also confirmed its flagship AmericaFest conference in Phoenix will take place in December.

Within hours of the tragic assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, more than $4.7 million in donations poured in to support his widow, Erika, and their two young children. The campaign, hosted on GiveSendGo and backed by Tucker Carlson's ALP pouches tobacco company, surged as supporters rallied behind her vow to finish Charlie's American comeback college tour.

The fundraiser launched swiftly on GiveSendGo, a Christian-based crowdfunding site that has previously hosted campaigns for conservative causes. Organisers said the speed of donations underscored the scale of Kirk's influence and the urgency many supporters felt to help his family. Heather Wilson, the platform's co-CEO, remarked that the rapid response demonstrated 'how deeply his life impacted people and how urgent the desire was to support his family.'

The effort has already become one of GiveSendGo's largest campaigns to date. By the end of the first 24 hours, the total had passed $4.7 million, with thousands of individual donors contributing.

Widow's Vow to Continue the Legacy

In her emotional first public remarks since her husband's death, Erika Kirk stood before Turning Point USA supporters and promised that his mission would not end. Fighting back tears, she declared that she would ensure the American Comeback Tour — a series of college campus appearances Charlie Kirk had planned for the autumn — would still go ahead.

'This is not the end', she told the audience. 'Charlie gave his life for this country, and I will carry his torch forward.'

She also confirmed that Turning Point's flagship event, AmericaFest in Phoenix, will proceed in December. She reassured young followers that Kirk's podcast and radio show would continue airing his ideas, signalling that she intends to keep his voice alive in multiple formats.

Turning Point Surge

The announcement ignited a wave of enthusiasm for Kirk's organisation. Turning Point USA (TPUSA), which already counted about 9,000 chapters across US colleges and high schools, received 18,000 new chapter requests in less than a day after Erika's speech.

Screenshots shared on social media showed local organisers overwhelmed by the sudden demand, describing the influx as a 'turning point' for the movement. Many supporters saw the surge as a symbolic continuation of Kirk's work — proof, they said, that his message would only grow stronger in the wake of his death.

Political and Public Response

The assassination has shaken both political allies and opponents. Vice President J.D. Vance accompanied Kirk's body back to Arizona on Air Force Two, a gesture that underlined the significance of his role in conservative politics. US President Donald Trump is expected to attend his funeral on 21 September, further elevating the visibility of the event.

For Charlie Kirk's widow, the combination of political backing and grassroots support has amplified her call to action. Her remarks have been widely circulated on conservative media outlets, portraying her as a figure of resilience determined to carry forward her husband's legacy.

A Legacy in Motion

Charlie Kirk founded Turning Point USA in 2012 and grew it into a multimillion-dollar network that sought to engage students with conservative ideas. Known for his combative style and ability to connect with younger audiences, he had built TPUSA into a powerful presence on American campuses. His assassination, during what was meant to be the start of a new college tour, stunned supporters and critics alike.

The scale of the fundraising campaign and the surge in chapter requests suggest that TPUSA's influence is unlikely to wane. Instead, Erika's emergence as a public leader could mark a new phase for the organisation. Analysts note that widow-led continuations of political or activist legacies have historically carried emotional weight, helping sustain movements through moments of crisis.

The nearly $5 million raised for Charlie Kirk's grieving family, combined with the unprecedented rush of new chapter requests, highlights both the personal and political impact of his death.

As Erika vows to complete her husband's tour and expand Turning Point USA's presence, the coming months will test whether the surge of sympathy and energy can be translated into lasting influence on US campuses. For now, the message from supporters is clear: they intend to keep his legacy alive, with Mrs. Kirk at the forefront.