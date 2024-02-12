Samsung is urging Galaxy Note 20 series smartphone users to ditch their phones for the recently unveiled Galaxy S24 Ultra, citing advancements in the S Pen, camera setup and display.

Beloved Galaxy Note devices like the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are set to approach their fourth birthday this year. Despite the length between upgrades getting extended, sticking to a phone for 4 years isn't common anymore.

Acknowledging this trend, Samsung has unveiled a 5-point upgrade argument, seemingly wooing Galaxy Note 20 users towards the new Galaxy S24 Ultra, though it is unclear how many people are still using the ageing Note phablet.

Why does Samsung want you to upgrade?

According to the Korean tech giant, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is better than the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra for several reasons. Firstly, Samsung points out that the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a better S Pen experience coupled with an improved display.

The legacy lives on! Meet the Galaxy S24 Ultra with its built-in S Pen - your digital quill, crafting a new chapter of creativity and precision.



Click the link in our bio to pre-order the S24 Ultra now#GalaxyS24#GalacyAI pic.twitter.com/8kegaWbYqC — Samsung Mobile NG (@samsungmobileng) February 6, 2024

"Fast and fluid, the S24 Ultra's S Pen delivers a lifelike pen-to-paper experience with a 68% reduction in latency compared to the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, making it even more responsive and fun to use," the company highlighted in a blog post.

Also, it is worth noting that the Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a brighter display with a Vision Booster. It offers a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. Moreover, its flat design works way better with the S Pen.

Samsung Notes has been a productivity tool for Galaxy Note owners for years. Notes on the Galaxy S24 series runs on One UI 6.1, uses Galaxy AI and is unsurprisingly more powerful. You can quickly summarise, auto-format, translate, and proofread documents and texts.

Adventures in Seoul with Emma Myers 🇰🇷🛩

See how her adventure went with Live Translate on #GalaxyS24 Ultra



Pre-order the Galaxy S24 Series now: https://t.co/vMZ2zKCMVy and enjoy trade in cashback up to 2.5Mio & more deals



T&Cs apply.#TeamGalaxy #withGalaxy #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/x4eaJF9eHC — Samsung Indonesia (@samsungID) February 6, 2024

As if that weren't enough, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers exclusive AI features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist and Transcript Assist that enhance productivity. None of these features are set to arrive on the Galaxy Note 20 series, which was launched back in 2020.

In fact, Samsung's Head of Customer Experience, Patrick Chomet recently confirmed that the company's 2022 devices aren't likely to get Galaxy AI features.

Finally, Samsung explained why people who care about performance and camera improvements should switch to Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Korean brand noted that the Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under the hood.

This better-cooled processor delivers superior performance in mobile games and ray-traced graphics. As if that weren't enough, the Galaxy S24 Ultra supports improved zoom, courtesy of the new 50MP 5X camera.

Samsung has explained why portrait shots captured using #GalaxyS24 look more realistic.



Image credit: Samsunghttps://t.co/sTsFYVGz2e pic.twitter.com/vdWdYrK6WZ — Vinay Patel (@VinayPatelBlogs) January 26, 2024

There's a new tool called Generative Edit, which can come in handy for rotating photos and filling the gaps around the edges with AI-generated pixels. The Galaxy S24 also delivers better Nightography.

Samsung's engineers recently explained how the Galaxy S24 series takes better portrait shots using improved AI algorithms and better processing power.