Online rumours have been circulating about 50 Cent allegedly making a documentary about basketball legend and Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James. Here's the truth behind the rumour and how it started.

A post on X by Hoops Crave (@HoopsCrave) claims that 50 Cent is producing a documentary about James. The post reads, '50 Cent is set to produce a Netflix documentary centred around LeBron James: "This one ain't about basketball."' It also includes a photo of James and the rapper.

50 Cent is set to produce a Netflix documentary centered around LeBron James:



“This one ain’t about basketball.” pic.twitter.com/8FUEZuDUCy — Hoops Crave (@HoopsCrave) December 15, 2025

The speculation quickly gained traction, now amassing 5.7 million views, 1.4K comments, 5.6K reposts, and 113K likes.

The rumour even spread on Facebook, where a page posted about it with the caption:

'🚨Breaking News 🔥🔥😳 50 Cent is officially producing a Netflix documentary centred around LeBron James 👑🎬 And here's the twist — 50 says it's NOT about basketball. This project will dive deep into LeBron's life, power, influence, business moves, pressure, and everything that made him more than just an athlete. From the streets to billionaire status, this is legacy talk.'

Speculations like this are expected to gain traction quickly, given that James is widely regarded as one of the GOATs (greatest of all time) in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He began his NBA career in 2003, being the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On the other hand, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson, is an American rapper, actor, entrepreneur, and producer who has recently gained worldwide attention after releasing a documentary about Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

It is called Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a four‑part documentary miniseries that premiered on Netflix on 2 December 2025, directed by Alexandria Stapleton.

The documentary explores the life, career, and controversies of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, focusing on his rise in the music industry with Bad Boy Entertainment, his business ventures, and legal troubles.

It includes interviews with former associates, jurors, and people who have come forward with allegations against him, as well as never-before-seen footage from key moments in his career.

In short, it is a deep dive into Diddy's fame, influence, and the controversies surrounding him, examining both his successes and the scandals that have shaped his public image.

Having established that, claims that 50 Cent is making a documentary about the NBA superstar and four-time league MVP are sure to gain popularity easily.

However, despite fans being excited about a highly anticipated documentary and wanting one produced by 50 Cent about James, the truth is that it will not happen. There is no factual basis for the claim, as the X account that posted it was a parody account.

This means that the posts are made-up—there is no reality behind them. Furthermore, there have been no announcements about it from 50 Cent or James.

When an X user visits the Hoops Crave page, the first thing they will see is the bio, which states, 'Craving Hoops Culture 🏀 | parody account.'

Fans Reaction on the Rumour

Comments on the posts show excitement and anticipation about the idea of the documentary.

Comments read:

'50 Cent pullin' up like no one would have expected, and I am here for it all! First Pee Diddy, now The Bron, lesssssgooooo!'

Another said, 'Every day that passes, I begin to understand why 50 Cents took all those shots.'

'I hope LeBron is not the new P. Diddy. Don't crush our Star 50, please.'

One even speculated on what the documentary would cover: '50 Cent flipping the script to expose LeBron's off-court secrets instead of hoops glory would shatter the King myth—exposing Hollywood ties and elite cover-ups that fans blindly ignore for wins. Bold truth over hero worship always wins.'

While posts like this create excitement and anticipation among fans and observers alike, they also pose a threat by spreading untruthful information, which might leave fans disappointed when such claims do not materialise.

That said, there remains a small possibility that it could generate interest and noise among those involved in the claim or rumour. Perhaps it will actually happen someday — 50 Cent may indeed produce a documentary on James.