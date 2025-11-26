Netflix has confirmed that its new four-part documentary on Sean 'Diddy' Combs will stream on 2 December. The series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, will appear worldwide on Netflix.

It comes as Combs serves a federal prison sentence following his July conviction in the US. The project examines his rise, his empire, and the controversies that have followed him.

Its timing is notable, intersecting with one of hip-hop's longest feuds, 50 Cent versus Diddy. Netflix promises the documentary will feature exclusive interviews, never-before-seen material, and a detailed look at the man behind the empire.

50 Cent's Revenge Documentary

The documentary is produced by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson and directed by Emmy Award winner Alexandria Stapleton. Jackson, as executive producer under G-Unit Film and Television, oversees the project, while Stapleton directs the narrative, shaping its investigative depth.

Jackson emphasises his commitment to factual storytelling and says he is grateful to those who shared their experiences for the project. Stapleton notes the series is a mirror for public behaviour and cultural obsession, extending beyond Combs and Cassie Ventura, whose November 2023 lawsuit drew renewed scrutiny.

Via its official press release, Netflix said that the documentary will explore Combs' career, the empire he built, and the controversies that accompanied it, offering previously unseen testimonies and material from former associates.

Documentary Could Reveal Every Twist in the 50 Cent–Diddy War

Netflix describes the documentary as a story of a powerful man and the empire he constructed, alongside the darker world beneath its surface. With a rivalry spanning over 20 years, the feud with 50 Cent covers ghostwriting claims, murder allegations, public insults, assaults, and federal raids.

SEAN COMBS: THE RECKONING. Coming to Netflix 2 December.

Observers expect the series to contextualise the dispute, showing how it shaped public perception of Diddy, particularly following the 2024 federal raids on his homes. It promises to revisit the full spectrum of their conflict and provide insights into their ongoing hostilities.

50 Cent–Diddy War's Origin

The feud began in April 2001 when 50 Cent allegedly ghostwrote a verse for Combs on G. Dep's Let's Get It. Jackson referenced this early work on his 2003 track U Not Like Me, marking the first public record of either artist acknowledging the other.

At the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, Combs presented 50 Cent with the Best Video Award for In Da Club, publicly welcoming him to the stage. However, tensions started forming behind the scenes in the Bad Boy–G-Unit ecosystem as Jackson's career ascended.

From Ghostwriting Allegations To 2-Decade Feud

The feud between 50 Cent and Diddy did not stop with the ghostwriting allegations. It further intensified and developed into a 20-year war, with multiple public and legal confrontations.

The following timeline highlights key events in their long-running conflict.

April 2001 — Ghostwriting Allegations

Jackson was still trying to make a name for himself and occasionally wrote lyrics for others. He later said he ghostwrote Diddy's verse on G. Dep's Let's Get It.

In 2003, he referenced it on U Not Like Me, rapping: 'Hoes be like '50, you so witty'... like they heard I ghostwrite for P. Diddy.' Their first public interactions were cordial, with Combs presenting Jackson at the 2003 MTV VMAs.

August 2006 — 50 Cent Drops The Bomb

The rivalry became public when Jackson released the diss track The Bomb, implying Combs' involvement in Biggie Smalls' murder. The track also mocked Combs' lifestyle and parties.

Tensions had begun earlier when Combs allegedly blocked Mase from leaving Bad Boy Records to join G-Unit. Jackson later claimed Combs demanded $2 million (£1.51 million) for Mase's contract, which he refused to pay.

2007 — Temporary Reconciliation

By 2007, their relationship appeared to improve. Combs appeared on a remix of Jackson's I Get Money with Jay-Z, and the pair shared the stage with Kanye West during the Screamfest tour.

Despite public friendliness, subtle digs and underlying tensions persisted. The truce was brief as new conflicts soon reignited their feud.

April 2015 — Vodka Wars: Ciroc vs Effen

Jackson publicly promoted Effen Vodka while mocking Combs' Ciroc brand. Bad Boy artist French Montana filmed himself discarding Effen bottles. Jackson posted on social media: '#nopuffyjuice over here,' refusing to respect Combs' outreach attempts. The rivalry over liquor branding intensified media coverage and fan debate.

January 2018 — Homosexuality Comments

Jackson made posts implying Combs was gay, referencing comments Combs made to rapper Fabolous and at Chris Lighty's wedding. Jackson insisted he was stating the truth. Combs downplayed the feud, stating in an interview: 'I don't have no beef with Fif... He loves me.'

November 2018 — Death of Kim Porter

The feud paused following the death of Combs' ex-partner Kim Porter. Jackson publicly offered condolences, writing: 'Chin up Puff, Positive vibes only.' This demonstrated a temporary truce in hostilities.

November 2023 — Cassie Lawsuit

When Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs, Jackson mocked him on Instagram: 'Brother love, you out here looking CRAZY AS A MF. LMAO.' After the suit was settled, Jackson added: 'He paid that money real quick,' returning to his public digs.

March 2024 — Federal Baby-Oil Raids

Federal authorities raided Combs' homes in LA and Miami during a sex trafficking investigation. Jackson posted: 'S*** just got real... The Fed's in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs.'

May 2024 — Cassie Assault Footage

Video emerged of Combs allegedly attacking Ventura in 2016. Jackson reshared it, sarcastically writing: 'Now I'm sure Puffy didn't do it... this proves nothing!' He later criticised Combs' apology video as 'not going to work... bad move.'

September 2024 — Netflix Doc Announced

Jackson announced he was producing the Netflix docuseries with Stapleton directing. They released a joint statement on presenting nuanced perspectives and giving a voice to the voiceless.

October 2024 — Baby-Oil Mockery

Jackson mocked the seizure of over 1,000 bottles of lubricant, telling People: 'It's just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff... not my style.'

May 2025 — Threat Testimony

A former assistant claimed Combs threatened Jackson with guns. Jackson posted AI images mocking the claims, captioning: 'Cut, CUT... Wait a minute PUFFY's got a gun... LOL.'

June 2025 — Potential Trump Pardon

After Trump suggested pardoning Combs, Jackson vowed to intervene: 'Donald doesn't take well to disrespect... there is no room for distraction.'

Retelling Diddy's Legacy

Sean Combs: The Reckoning examines the mogul's rise, empire, and human cost of power. The documentary contextualises his actions, legal battles, and decades-long feud with 50 Cent.

With unseen material and testimonies, Netflix seeks to reshape public perception of Combs' legacy in hip-hop and entertainment history.

The series promises to reveal every twist in one of music's most infamous rivalries.