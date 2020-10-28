As more mobile networks upgrade their services to include 5G connectivity, manufacturers have likewise equipped their devices with the necessary technology for compatibility. Leading the pack are Android smartphones from various OEMs with Apple recently catching up with the iPhone 12. Given that 5G modems are still fairly new, it makes smartphones that have them more expensive. However, OnePlus aims to make it more affordable with one of the two handsets under its Nord lineup.

It should be noted, however, that the 5G connectivity it offers is classified under the Sub-6 GHz category. It is understandable as mmWave is even more expensive and is not yet deployed in most cities around the globe. OnePlus maintains a reputation for its premium-quality construction and performance that remains consistent across all ranges. This means even the original Nord was designed with Gorilla Glass panels on the front and back with a plastic frame to offset the cost.

Last week, a renowned industry insider revealed most of the specifications for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100. Based on the details that were shared on social media, it seems the leaks were somewhat accurate. According to a report from The Verge, unlike its predecessor, the latest Nord models will eventually release in the United States, as indicated by the company. The brand is actually well-received by many consumers in the country.

The first-generation Nord was armed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset which supports 5G. Meanwhile, the One Plus Nord N10 5G uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC and is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and a 128 GB internal storage. The display is a 6.49-inch 2400 x 1080 IPS LCD panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate. A hole-punch 16-megapixel front-facing camera can be seen on the top-left corner of the screen.

Its quad-camera module houses a 64 MP wide, 8 MP ultra-wide, 5 MP depth-sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. Finally, it uses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 30W fast-charging technology. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord N100 is the entry-level variant that comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 4 GB of RAM and a 64 GB ROM. It does not have 5G capabilities and relies on LTE instead.

Both the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 tout Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the front and rear sections. To keep the prices down, the frames are likewise crafted out of durable plastic in lieu of metal. Pricing is listed at approximately $412, while its budget-tier counterpart should sell for around $235.