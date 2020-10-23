OnePlus seems to be finally tapping into its roots as an affordable manufacturer with hardware that can rival flagship smartphones. It's first few generations of handsets earned it the nickname "flagship killer" which helped push its popularity among consumers. After flagging sales of its more premium offerings, the Nord brought back what longtime users wanted. Now, ahead of its speculated launch next week, leaks have reportedly revealed major details about the N10 and N100 models.

Over the years, many observed a gradual shift in the company's direction as its devices moved up to flagship-level prices. Tech industry analysts observed that it has lost market share to the likes of Xiamoi's POCO, which offered high-end performance at an entry-level cost. However, with the Nord, OnePlus plans to reclaim its spot as the go-to brand for those who want a capable option even on a budget.

As reported by Android Authority, the source of the latest leaks is renowned industry insider Steve Hemmerstoffer who goes by the handle The "N" evidently stands for Nord which positions the two as low-cost alternatives.

OnePlus Nord N10

Among the two, the N10 appears to be one-tier higher when it comes to hardware. Renders were not available to show how the handsets would look like, but it might likely take some elements from the Nord that hit markets a few months ago.

It sports a 6.49-inch FHD+ display, which might not sound impressive at first, but its 90 Hz refresh should attract users who plan to use it for gaming. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The N10 will be compatible with 5G and LTE networks and pack a 4,000 mAh battery. As for its imaging performance, it will have a 64 MP main, 8 MP ultra-wide, two 2 MP sensors which were not specified.

OnePlus Nord N100

Meanwhile, the N100 is the lower-end among the duo and touts a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display. It uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset with a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. It boasts a triple-camera array: 13 MP main, 2 MP macro, and 2 MP bokeh lens. The front-facing camera is a 8 MP unit. The smartphone relies on a 5,000 mAh battery which should provide excellent usage time based on the silicon and display technology.

The Nord N10 and Nord N100 will both have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, which will likely please users who want to use regular wired headphones. OnePlus is expected to unveil the two next week.