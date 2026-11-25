A 61-year-old hairdresser named Helen has drawn widespread attention online after undergoing a nine-and-a-half-hour facial rejuvenation surgery in Beverly Hills, California. Helen, who has not been publicly identified beyond her first name, underwent the facial rejuvenation procedure at an estimated cost of $45,000 (£34,000). It was performed by facial plastic surgeon Dr Marc Levin.

The before-and-after images, posted by Dr Levin on Instagram, prompted widespread praise for the natural yet striking outcome, with Helen herself stating that the transformation is so profound she feels 'nobody would recognise me'. The case has attracted attention not only because of its cost and duration but also because of Helen's explanation for seeking surgery.

Comprehensive Surgical Plan

Dr Levin, who practises at Levin Facial Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, detailed the extensive list of procedures included in Helen's $45,000 treatment plan. The operation went beyond a conventional facelift, combining an extended deep-plane face and neck lift with several additional procedures targeting the forehead, eyelids, facial volume and skin texture.

The procedure also required an endoscopic brow lift, upper blepharoplasty and scarless lower blepharoplasty with fat repositioning. The surgeon performed micro and nano facial fat grafting, full-face CO2 laser resurfacing and earlobe revolumisation and reduction.

In an Instagram post showcasing Helen's recovery, Dr Levin wrote that 'no stone was left unturned' and that every millimetre of the patient's face was analysed and addressed.

He stated that his objective was to ensure her 'character and beauty still remain', describing the outcome as 'a younger-looking, more refreshed and clean version of herself'. Dr Levin describes his approach as focusing on facial rejuvenation that preserves patients' existing facial characteristics while creating a more refreshed appearance.

Patient Perspective and Recovery

Originally from South Africa, Helen discussed her emotional state before and after the operation in a video shared online. She explained that she had felt 'miserable' prior to the surgery because her physical appearance no longer reflected her internal vitality.

'I looked at the outside of myself and I thought, "Oh my God, what is happening to me over here?" It didn't match how I was feeling on the inside,' she said. Three months into her recovery, the mother expressed gratitude for the outcome, stating that she now feels she resembles her own daughter.

'Thank you for giving me the gift of confidence back. How fortunate am I to have the best and most caring surgeon. I'm just so grateful,' Helen said. According to Dr Levin, Helen has since referred several of her friends to his clinic for similar procedures.

Online Reaction and Post-Operative Timeline

Before-and-after images of Helen's side profile and facial structure generated widespread interactions across social media platforms. Commenters praised the technical execution of the surgery, with one user writing, 'Absolutely beautiful... you are so talented and skilled.'

Others referred to Dr Levin as a 'magician'. He outlined the typical recovery timeline for patients undergoing this combination of procedures, noting that many begin to see settled results within two to three weeks, although recovery varies between individuals.

According to Dr Levin, primary results typically become apparent within three to four months, while tissue healing and skin texture may continue to improve for up to 10 to 12 months.