Britney Spears says every man she has dated urged her to have forehead surgery and hair implants, claiming they told her they thought her forehead was too big.

The 44-year-old singer made the claim in an Instagram post on Saturday, November 21, alongside a video showing her playing with her long blonde hair while sitting aboard an aeroplane. The caption did not name any former partner.

'I have a really big forehead!! Every guy I've ever dated has told me to get surgery and put hair implants, so my forehead isn't so big,' Spears wrote.

She followed the statement with a question about the men she was referring to: 'Why are men such d**k heads?'

What Did Britney Spears Say About Her Former Partners?

Spears appeared to mix humour with criticism, accompanying her comments with laughing emojis. She followed the claim with a further reflection: 'I'M JUST SAYING... PS: talking nonsense, we all die in the end anyways!!!'

She did not explain when the alleged conversations took place, or say whether the suggestions came from one or more former partners. Her post gave no further details about what was said or how she responded at the time.

The remarks describe her personal account of comments about her appearance. They do not establish that a particular former partner made them, and Spears did not name anyone in the post.

Her High-Profile Relationships Put Her Love Life Back Under the Spotlight

Spears has had several high-profile relationships during her career. Her former partners include singer Justin Timberlake and former talent agent and fiancé Jason Trawick. Her three former husbands are Jason Alexander, Kevin Federline and Sam Asghari.

None of those people was identified in the Instagram caption. Spears also did not specify whether she was referring to a former husband, a fiancé or another person she had dated.

The names provide background to her relationship history, but they should not be read as individuals accused of making the comments. The post does not connect any named former partner with the suggestions about surgery or hair implants.

Spears Continues To Speak Candidly About Her Personal Life

The latest post adds to Spears' public reflections on her personal life. She has used social media to share thoughts about relationships, family experiences and life away from the music industry.

Her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, offered a personal account of her experiences with fame, relationships and the pressures surrounding her career.

Spears rose to international fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when her appearance and personal life attracted public attention. She has also spoken publicly about growing up in the spotlight and the scrutiny directed at her appearance.

Her latest comments return attention to that scrutiny, but the post does not explain how the alleged remarks affected her or whether they influenced any decision about cosmetic procedures. It also does not indicate whether she has had, or plans to have, any such procedures.

The claim remains Spears' account of conversations with men she had dated. Without further details from her, the individuals involved and the circumstances of the alleged conversations remain unknown.