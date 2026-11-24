Australian transgender model Grace Hyland has revealed why she regrets undergoing gender-affirming genital surgery, commonly known as bottom surgery, in Instagram videos reported on Tuesday, 24 November 2026.

The 26-year-old attributed her decision to societal pressure, internalised shame and unrealistic expectations of womanhood.

However, Hyland stressed that regretting the procedure does not mean she regrets her gender transition.

For context, Hyland underwent bottom surgery in 2019 after beginning her transition at a young age. The daughter of former Home and Away actor Mat Stevenson has regularly documented her personal experiences on social media, with support from her father.

Grace Hyland Reveals the Emotional Toll of Bottom Surgery

According to the Daily Mail, Hyland repeatedly became overwhelmed with emotion while attempting to record the videos.

She eventually decided to speak publicly because she rarely encountered conversations reflecting her circumstances. She hoped her disclosure would reach others experiencing similar feelings.

As reported by PinkNews, Hyland explained that societal expectations, rather than personal discomfort with her genitalia, influenced her decision to undergo surgery.

'I did not do this surgery for me,' she said.

Years of discriminatory remarks about transgender bodies had left her feeling that she needed to prove her identity as a woman.

Hyland recalled experiencing severe emotional distress and wishing she were dead following the procedure. Her remarks concerned her experiences after surgery rather than her current mental health.

Despite her emotional difficulties, Hyland said she experienced no surgical complications and praised her surgeon. She also reported retaining the ability to orgasm following the procedure.

Her account highlighted how an operation without reported surgical complications can still leave a patient experiencing emotional distress and regret.

Hyland also described the difficulties she experienced growing up as a gender-nonconforming person who identifies as neurodivergent.

Why Grace Hyland Still Supports Gender-Affirming Bottom Surgery

Despite her painful recollections, Hyland expressed gratitude for having access to gender-affirming hormone therapy at a young age.

She explained that hormone treatment improved her quality of life and helped her feel more comfortable in her body.

In a follow-up Instagram video, Hyland clarified that her personal regret should not be interpreted as opposition to gender-affirming healthcare.

She acknowledged that other transgender people experience genital dysphoria and may benefit from surgical intervention.

'I don't want this to be used as ammunition against the trans community,' she said.

Hyland has previously challenged attempts to portray her as someone who regrets transitioning.

In September 2023, she criticised Australia's Channel 7 for using her photographs without consent to promote a programme about detransitioning, according to ABC News.

The broadcaster subsequently removed the image and apologised for any confusion caused.

Grace Hyland Focuses on Emotional Recovery Years After Bottom Surgery

The Australian model revealed that she is now working through the emotional difficulties surrounding her surgical experience.

Although she wished she had addressed those feelings earlier, Hyland expressed gratitude for finally beginning that process.

She extended her support to transgender women experiencing postoperative regret who might feel unable to discuss their emotions openly.

Hyland also expressed solidarity with intersex people who have undergone procedures intended to make their bodies conform to conventional expectations of sex and gender.