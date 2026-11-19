People with type 3 Gaucher disease have their first US-approved treatment for neurological symptoms. On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration cleared Sanofi's Infilbray, an oral medicine that can reach the brain.

Enzyme replacement therapy was already available to treat the effects of this rare inherited disorder outside the brain and nervous system. In type 3 Gaucher disease, fatty substances also accumulate in the brain. Patients can find it increasingly difficult to keep their balance, coordinate their movements or speak. The disease can affect memory and thinking as well.

The approval covers adults and children weighing at least 15 kilograms (about 33 pounds). In a late-stage trial, results on a combined measure of movement and thinking favoured Infilbray over enzyme replacement therapy. The FDA also warned of serious psychiatric risks.

What the Infilbray Trial Measured

The FDA based its decision on a study of 43 people whose symptoms outside the brain and nervous system had stabilised on enzyme replacement therapy. One group continued to receive that treatment every two weeks. Patients in the other group took Infilbray by mouth once a day.

Researchers assessed how well patients could control their muscles and coordinate their movements, as well as their ability to think. After 52 weeks, the group taking Infilbray had improved on the overall measure compared with the group receiving the replacement enzyme.

The combined score leaves open how much of the difference between the groups came from changes in movement and how much from thinking. For someone whose main difficulty is speaking or remembering, it offers no separate estimate of improvement in that particular symptom.

The trial enrolled patients aged 12 or older. Children under 12 can meet the FDA's weight requirement for treatment, although the trial on which the agency based its decision did not include them.

FDA Warns of Psychiatric Risks With Infilbray

The FDA listed digestive problems and changes in mood among the most frequently reported side effects. The agency also warned that people taking Infilbray could experience serious psychiatric effects, including suicidal thoughts and behaviour.

Other concerns arose from studies in animals. The FDA cited findings that raised the possibility of clouded vision in younger patients and the risk that exposure to the drug during pregnancy could harm a developing foetus.

How Infilbray Differs From Enzyme Replacement

Sanofi already markets Cerezyme for people with type 1 or type 3 Gaucher disease. It supplies the enzyme that people with the disease lack and treats symptoms outside the brain and nervous system. Sanofi has a separate medicine, Cerdelga, for people with type 1.

Infilbray takes a different approach to the fatty substances that build up in organs and tissues. Its active ingredient, venglustat, reduces how much of those substances the body produces. Because the drug can reach the brain, it can treat the neurological symptoms of type 3 disease.

The US approval adds to Sanofi's range of Gaucher treatments as its new chief executive, Belén Garijo, seeks to reduce the company's reliance on Dupixent. The asthma medicine is expected to lose key patent protection by the early 2030s, Reuters reported.

Regulators in the European Union and Japan are also reviewing Infilbray for type 3 Gaucher disease, according to Sanofi.