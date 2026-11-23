US First Lady Melania Trump faced sharp accusations of 'grifting' across X after promoting a $150 (£115) collection of digital portraits of herself on Sunday, 22 November 2026, two days after her two-part docuseries debuted on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon launched MELANIA, The Series on Friday 20 November as a two-part follow-up to the documentary film about Trump that premiered on 30 January. The photographs went on sale through the first lady's website on Saturday 21 November.

'No grift is too shameful for those people,' one X user wrote in a response. Other replies questioned who would pay for the photographs and whether selling them was a fitting use of the first lady's time.

The Photographer Behind Melania Trump's Digital Portraits

A press release on Trump's official X account identified the collection as the PhotoArchival Digital Edition. Trump billed it as a 'visual portrait' and credited the pictures to Ellen von Unwerth, whom the release described as an 'internationally acclaimed fashion photographer'.

The $150 (£115) asking price was for the collection, which Trump's website describes as a digital album delivered as a movie file.

One commenter doubted Trump would find any buyers among the people they knew. 'Who buys such slop? No one I know would stoop so low,' the user wrote.

Why Melania Trump's Photo Sale Drew Criticism

Some of the responses on X focused on what the sale suggested about the First lady's priorities. 'What a joke! The American people are suffering, and this is what you do!' one user wrote.

Another judged the venture against what they expected of someone in Trump's position. 'This has got to be the laziest, most superficial waste of time and grift from any first lady.'

The pictures' arrival so soon after the television premiere drew a different objection. One commenter saw the sale as an extension of the programme's publicity, complaining that 'they just keep rolling out the planned promos'.

Melania Trump's Film Beat Box Office Forecasts

Trump cited her January documentary in the same press release announcing the digital edition. She presented the television series as a follow-up to what she called the 'historic success' of Melania, The Film.

The film earned $16.6 million (£12.7 million) at the worldwide box office, more than early estimates had suggested. Amazon MGM Studios reportedly paid $40 million (£30.6 million) for the rights to the film and accompanying docuseries, with a further $35 million (£26.7 million) spent on marketing and distribution.

Even without marketing and distribution costs, the film's worldwide ticket sales fell short of the price Amazon paid for the rights. Box office receipts alone cannot establish the studio's overall return on the documentary.

Where Amazon Picks up Melania Trump's Story

Amazon MGM Studios promised 'content never before shared with the public' in its announcement of the series. The studio organised the two episodes around Trump's return to the role of first lady as her husband began his second presidential term.

The opening episode, Family & Trust, follows Trump as she prepares to assume her official duties once more, whilst the second instalment, Pride & Honor, shifts focus to her experiences following the inauguration.