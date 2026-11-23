Britney Spears revealed that some of her former partners made disrespectful comments about her appearance, with her forehead being a target of criticism. In a social media post, the pop star claimed that her exes suggested she do something about her 'big forehead'. The remarks elaborate on an insecurity Spears mentioned in the past, a longstanding source of self-consciousness that she gradually learned to embrace.

The singer had been outspoken about her public image previously in her career. With the release of her memoir in 2023, Spears has become more candid about her experience in the limelight and the pressure fame put on her at a young age.

Britney Spears Called Out Her Exes, Saying Her Bangs Were 'Protection'

On 21 November, Spears shared a video clip on Instagram in which she fixed her hair and told the camera, 'I have a really big forehead'. She then scrunched her nose and stuck her tongue out before the clip ended.

In the caption, she repeated the words about her forehead, adding laughing, shrugging and facepalming emojis. She then wrote, 'Every guy I've ever dated has told me to get surgery and put hair implants so my forehead isn't so big... Why are men such d*ck heads?'

She continued by writing that she was 'just talking nonsense', adding, 'we all die in the end anyways!!!', followed by shrugging emojis.

While Spears did not mention specific people, she has had high-profile relationships over the years, including Justin Timberlake, Kevin Federline and Sam Asghari.

The singer previously talked about her forehead insecurities in a 2020 Instagram post, in which she shared a photo of herself sporting bangs. She started the lengthy caption by writing, 'I know I need bangs.'

The singer remembered thinking it was a 'big deal' to reveal someone's forehead. Spears, who grew up in a Louisiana town, wrote, 'only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off.'

She went on to share that she felt like an 'ugly duckling' in her younger years and, on one occasion, tried to show her forehead. She admitted that she looked 'sooooo bad', but thought she was 'gorgeous' at the time.

The singer noted that people cope in different ways as a form of self-protection. 'When I pull my bangs in front of my head I feel like I'm protected,' she said.

Britney Spears Grew Up Under Constant Public Scrutiny

Spears first appeared as a cast member of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club in 1993, at the age of 11, before rising to superstardom with the release of her debut single, '...Baby, One More Time', in 1998.

In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears wrote that she had been 'eyeballed so much growing up', with many people telling her what they thought about her physical appearance. She also recalled the media asking her about her breasts while expecting her to defend herself against criticism of her revealing outfits, according to the Los Angeles Times.

As a teenager who still signed her name with a heart, Spears wondered, 'Why did everyone treat me, even when I was a teenager, like I was dangerous?'

Britney Spears Previously Shaved Her Head as a Form of Rebellion

In 2007, Spears made headlines when she shaved her head, a decision that became one of the most widely discussed moments in her career. At the time, newspapers described it as a public meltdown, with many saying she had 'lost her mind'.

Spears opened up about that period in her memoir, describing the decision as a 'f*ck you' to everyone who held her to a certain beauty standard.

By shaving her head, which she viewed as a defining part of her 'dream girl' image, Spears appeared to send a defiant message that she was tired of others dictating how she would look or act.

In a 2016 interview with Marie Claire, Spears shared that motherhood helped her become 'more accepting' of herself.

Spears shares two sons with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline: Sean Preston, born in 2005, and Jayden James, born in 2006.

Additionally, she has been sharing unfiltered glimpses of herself on social media, embracing her appearance rather than trying to maintain a perfectly polished image. She has also opened up about her insecurities, acknowledging that learning to be comfortable in her own skin is an ongoing process.