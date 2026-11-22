Tallulah Willis, Bruce Willis' daughter, has shared a rare new photo with the actor, offering fans a glimpse of the Hollywood star as he continues to live with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Tallulah posted the image on Instagram on Saturday, showing them sitting together on a porch swing, holding hands while surrounded by greenery.

The post, captioned simply with the emojis '🆒😎', quickly drew thousands of reactions after she shared the intimate family moment.

Willis stepped away from acting in March 2022 after his family announced he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects communication. Less than a year later, they revealed he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a progressive neurological disease that can affect language, behaviour and movement.

Since then, family members have occasionally shared carefully chosen moments from their private lives, allowing supporters occasional glimpses into the family's life while largely protecting the actor's privacy.

Fans Respond to Tallulah's Photo

The latest image shows Tallulah, 32, with her arm around her father as they hold hands on the swing. The understated post prompted an emotional response from followers. Many expressed affection for the Die Hard star, while others commented that he appeared well cared for by his family.

Several people also shared personal experiences of caring for relatives living with FTD. One commenter described supporting a spouse with the condition, while another reflected on the challenges families face after receiving the diagnosis. The comments suggested the family's occasional updates continue to resonate with people affected by similar circumstances.

What To Know About Frontotemporal Dementia

FTD is a condition that damages nerve cells in the brain's frontal and temporal lobes, areas involved in behaviour, personality, judgment, movement, speech and language. Unlike many common forms of dementia, FTD often begins with changes in communication, behaviour or personality rather than significant memory loss in its early stages.

There is currently no known cure or treatment that can stop its progression, but care focuses on managing symptoms and improving quality of life through therapies, structured routines and medications when needed.

The photograph follows another family moment Tallulah shared in September, when she posted a picture kissing her father on the forehead alongside the caption, 'So cute!'

Family Updates Offer a Glimpse of Willis' Life

Bruce Willis' health has remained the subject of public interest, although updates have mostly come through statements from his family rather than regular interviews.

Tallulah, the youngest daughter he shares with fellow actor Demi Moore, has previously spoken about adapting to her father's condition. In a 2024 interview with People, she said her family focuses on meeting him 'where he's at', regardless of the kind of day he is having.

His wife, Emma Heming Willis, has also spoken publicly about the family's approach to caregiving. During a 2026 appearance on Today, she said Willis was 'supported and loved' and that the family was doing 'the best we can under the circumstances'.

In a 2025 interview, she also explained that her husband had moved into a nearby home where he could receive round-the-clock care, allowing their younger daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, to maintain a stable home environment while continuing to spend time with him.

The family's latest social media post comes just months after Tallulah married musician Justin Acee in Idaho. Bruce Willis attended the ceremony, and photographs from the wedding showed the actor smiling with his daughter and new son-in-law. The images prompted an outpouring of supportive messages from fans.