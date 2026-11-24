Melania Trump turned her head as Donald Trump leaned in to kiss her in the White House Rose Garden on Monday, 19 October. A journalist's video spread within hours, drawing jokes about their marriage. Moments earlier, the couple had signed an order she championed, but it allocates no dedicated funding for women's health research.

Executive Order 14437 is a written instruction from the president. It directs the US Department of Health and Human Services to establish a Women's Health Division through the director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) within 90 days. The order requires the Department of Health and Human Services to cover the White House task force's administrative costs, and the NIH director said the research budget was undecided.

What the Rose Garden Clip Shows

The attempted kiss came seconds after Donald Trump, seated beside Melania Trump at the table, held up the order for applause. His lips landed in her hair rather than on her mouth, and he patted her hand several times and praised her work. Melania Trump thanked him as the guests clapped. Journalist Aaron Rupar posted the clip on X that day, and the post below drew more than 100,000 views.

Melania Trump turns her head far to the side as Trump moves in for a kiss 😳 pic.twitter.com/A4oBiUZvo5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2026

Body language expert Sean Johns told the Irish Star in an interview that Melania Trump looked 'detached, and on duty,' rather than dodging the kiss. Broadcaster Keith Olbermann mocked the clip within minutes. One user on X congratulated the first lady on her dodge, while another called the hand pat odd. At the 2025 inauguration, a wide-brimmed hat blocked Donald Trump's kiss.

Who Pays for the Division

Congress sets federal spending in annual bills. The order depends on appropriated funds. Since 1990, the NIH has run an Office of Research on Women's Health, the division's future partner on conditions like endometriosis and menopause. NIH director Jay Bhattacharya told CBS Mornings on Tuesday 20 October that 'some new money will very likely be devoted to this.'

The Society for Women's Health Research and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists welcomed the division. They want $20 billion (about £15 billion) for women's health over 10 years. A 2024 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report found 8.8 per cent of NIH grant money from 2013 to 2023 went to women's health research. In 2024, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health's Sprint for Women's Health awarded over $110 million (about £83 million) to 23 projects under the Biden-era White House Initiative on Women's Health Research, which the order revoked.

Next Steps Before January

The executive order directs the US Department of Health and Human Services to establish the division by Sunday, 17 January 2027. Alicia Jackson leads the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. She said her agency planned to announce initiatives involving $100 million to $200 million (about £75 million to £150 million) for efforts affecting women.

At the ceremony, Melania Trump said, 'Beginning today, we will change the reality of women's health.' No agency had published a budget for the division by Tuesday 24 November. January's deadline will show whether the division arrives with its own grants or a new name inside an existing institute.