Summer Robert says she grew 11 bra sizes in a single year, and the 28-year-old Scottish OnlyFans creator says she still does not know whether her breasts will ever stop growing, leaving her future frighteningly uncertain.

Robert stands just 4 feet 11 inches (150 centimetres) tall, yet she says her breasts now weigh around four stone (25.4 kg/ 56 lbs), roughly a third of her entire body weight, making everyday movement increasingly difficult. Doctors diagnosed her with macromastia at 25, a condition that causes excessive breast tissue growth. Cleveland Clinic says only about 300 cases of the severe form, gigantomastia, have been reported.

Her story has drawn widespread attention. Nicknamed the 'Scottish Dolly Parton' by her followers, she has appeared on ITV's This Morning and the TLC series 'Most Extreme Humans', and amassed roughly 370,000 Instagram followers, according to an October report. She told ABC that some subscribers understood her condition better than doctors.

Eleven Sizes in Twelve Months

The growth has shadowed her entire life. Robert wore a C-cup at eight years old, reached a double J-cup by 16, and settled around a K-cup in her early twenties before her body changed course again. 'My bust goes up a little bit every month,' she has said, describing stretches where she gained two cup sizes in four weeks.

The early development, she says, meant she was sexualised by strangers from childhood.

Doctors Who Offered No Answers

For more than a decade, Robert says her concerns were brushed aside. As a teenager, she was told the growth was normal puberty, and later that her body mass index was too high for surgery. She says she was refused a breast reduction on the National Health Service (NHS) several times, visiting doctors six times without securing one.

A specialist eventually linked the surges to hormonal changes women can experience in their twenties, but warned that an operation might not stop the tissue returning. 'I'm just trying to exist, literally, and I just have big boobs,' she told People.

The Daily Physical Toll

The weight she carries dominates her days. Robert describes constant back and shoulder pain, dents left by her bra straps, and the need for a posture brace during ordinary chores. Prolonged standing becomes unbearable, and she has never set foot in a gym, despite wanting to exercise regularly.

She estimates spending around $130,000 (£100,000) on flights, including business-class travel because she struggles with economy seats, and once bought a custom bra she outgrew within four weeks. She says she was even told not to wear a bikini, another small freedom the condition has taken from her.

From Diagnosis to OnlyFans

Unable to get help, Robert turned to OnlyFans around 2024, and the response changed how she saw herself. She says she came to see her body as something powerful. She claims to make up to $190,000 (£150,000) a month, and currently does not want a reduction, though she may consider surgery later.

Yet strangers, often other women, still send abuse, branding her an attention seeker. The condition remains unpredictable, even as she has found greater control over how she lives with it.