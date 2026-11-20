Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she wears a 'full C' cup size and named Santa Monica plastic surgeon Dr Steven Teitelbaum as her breast implant doctor during a United States television appearance on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

Appearing alongside her The Hunger Games co-star Josh Hutcherson on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Lawrence volunteered the candid update during a lighthearted conversation about an unusual fight story involving The Real Housewives of New York City.

While a 27 October profile in The Cut had previously reported that Lawrence underwent a breast procedure, leading to subsequent speculation over whether she had opted for a lift or implants, the actress clarified live on air that her implants were relatively new and matched her previous size.

Jennifer Lawrence Names Breast Implant Surgeon on Andy Cohen's Show

Andy Cohen asked Lawrence about a reported incident in which Hailey Glassman broke her nose against another woman's breast during a fight.

Lawrence said she was surprised by the story, then volunteered that she had implants herself. When Cohen followed up, she described them as relatively new and identified Dr Steven Teitelbaum, based in Santa Monica, as her surgeon.

FINALLY, we get Jennifer Lawrence’s Bravo hot takes #WWHL pic.twitter.com/RghxvTMbcn — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) November 20, 2026

Cohen also asked whether she wore a B cup. Lawrence corrected him, describing herself as a 'full C', before adding, 'I think?' She said her cup size was similar to what it had been before.

That distinction matters. Cup size describes how a bra fits, not the volume or technical specifications of an implant. Lawrence did not provide those measurements during the televised exchange.

The conversation stayed light. Cohen complimented her appearance and told her, 'I appreciate your restraint.' Lawrence then changed direction with a joke of her own, saying, 'Anyway, I've broken two noses.'

Hutcherson laughed during the conversation. Bravo's official episode listing confirms that the two Hunger Games actors appeared together on the 19 November broadcast.

Jennifer Lawrence Explains How Pregnancy Shaped Her Surgery Decision

Lawrence first spoke about plans for breast surgery in an October 2025 profile published by The New Yorker. She described markedly different physical changes following the births of her two children.

After her first pregnancy, she said, her body had largely returned to its previous shape. Following her second, the changes persisted, prompting her to consider an operation.

The discussion followed the journalist's recollection of Lawrence's nude fight scene in No Hard Feelings. Lawrence acknowledged that her acting career influenced the timing of her plans, particularly with another nude scene approaching.

Her October 2026 interview with The Cut made those plans more concrete. The profile referred to completed breast surgery and quoted Lawrence saying, 'I want to be a sexy mom.'

She explained that she wanted to look put-together at school drop-off, even on mornings when she did not feel organised. Her remarks framed the decision in terms of her own appearance and sense of confidence.

Lawrence has discussed other cosmetic treatments separately. She told The New Yorker that she uses Botox but needs to retain facial movement for acting. She said she avoids fillers because their effects can show on camera.

In that same 2025 interview, Lawrence noted she would need to stop vaping ahead of surgery, with the magazine's journalist explaining that nicotine can constrict blood vessels and impair tissue healing.