Florence Pugh has addressed speculation about her changing appearance after before-and-after photographs comparing her recent red-carpet look with older images went viral on social media. The controversy began after Pugh attended the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on 15 November, where her appearance prompted questions about possible cosmetic procedures.

The 30-year-old British actress denied undergoing facial surgery or using Ozempic in an Instagram statement on 18 November 2026, following online discussions about her slimmer cheeks and more defined jawline. The actress said changes in her appearance reflected natural ageing and lifestyle changes rather than cosmetic enhancements.

Pugh's Photos Spark Surgery Rumours

The speculation intensified when Evie Magazine shared an Instagram video on 17 November questioning Hollywood's apparent preference for sculpted facial features over naturally rounder faces. The video compared photographs of Pugh from different stages of her career, prompting discussion about whether she had undergone buccal fat removal or other cosmetic procedures.

Pugh responded directly beneath the post.'Guys. I turned 30. I'm a woman. Body's and faces change,' she wrote. She described the assumption that changes in appearance must involve surgery as 'disturbing', adding that 'puppy fluff doesn't last forever'.

However, the actress's response did little to stop the speculation, prompting her to publish a longer statement the following day.

Pugh Reveals Her Fitness Transformation

In her Instagram statement, Pugh rejected claims that she had undergone facial procedures or used weight-loss injections. 'I have never been on Ozempic, I have NEVER done any face surgery,' she wrote.

According to The Guardian, Pugh explained that her lifestyle had changed considerably throughout 2026. Her New Year's resolutions included improving her relationship with alcohol and developing enough upper-body strength to complete a pull-up.

She said she had prioritised sleep, healthier eating and strength training, adding that she had lost only two pounds despite noticeable changes in her appearance. Pugh also revealed that she could now complete six pull-ups and lift 110 kilograms.

On 20 November, she shared workout footage on her Instagram accompanied by the caption 'Ozempic could never'.

Pugh Pushes Back Against AI-Generated Images

Pugh's statement also included allegations about publications that had allegedly circulated AI-generated images depicting her receiving cosmetic injections. The Little Women actor claimed to have taken legal action earlier in 2026 after the images were presented as genuine and accompanied by suggestions that she endorsed Botox and lip fillers.

According to Pugh, the material damaged her reputation. However, the identities of the publications and the status of any legal proceedings have not been independently verified.

Pugh Previously Faced Pressure to Change Her Face

The latest controversy follows earlier experiences Pugh has described involving Hollywood beauty standards. In a 2022 interview with The Telegraph, she recalled being pressured early in her career to change her weight, facial appearance and eyebrows. She also publicly challenged body-shaming comments after wearing a sheer Valentino gown in 2022.

Pugh has maintained that her recent appearance reflects changes in her lifestyle and natural ageing, while the viral photographs themselves provide no evidence that she underwent cosmetic surgery. The actress is currently on a press run for her upcoming mega-release of Dune: Part Three along with her co-stars Zendeya, Timothee Chalamet, Anya Taylor Joy and more.