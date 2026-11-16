Sydney Sweeney made headlines for shutting down allegations of plastic surgery she faced last year, speaking out in December 2025 as she revealed whether or not she had been under the knife. The White Lotus star often faces allegations of being cosmetically enhanced, but her clap-back offered more than just a simple denial.

Speaking to Allure alongside The Housemaid co-star Amanda Seyfried, Sydney said she was 'so scared of needles', also reminding fans that professional make-up and lighting can do wonders for one's appearance.

Sydney Sweeney Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours and Asks To Stop Comparing Her to When She Was 12

'Let's debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done,' Sydney said. 'I am so scared of needles, you have no idea.' When Amanda hinted at being a fan of getting a few tweaks, saying, 'But it's really effective once you get older, I'm telling you right now,' Sweeney didn't appear convinced.

'I am too scared of needles,' the SYRN founder responded. She has also spoken about having a size DD chest by the time she was in sixth grade.

Noting that people change as they grow older, Sydney Sweeney continued: 'You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional make-up and lighting! Of course I'm going to look different. Everybody on social media is insane.'

Sweeney usually delivers hyper-polished, extravagant social media photos, many of which come with a full hair and make-up team, plus top-of-the-range stylists and photographers. The actress is now signed to an array of brands, including Armani Beauty, Laneige Beauty and Miu Miu.

Sydney Sweeney Reveals What She Would Do if She Got Cosmetic Surgery

The Hollywood star may be saying 'no' to plastic surgery for the time being, but it didn't stop her from speaking in hypotheticals.

'If I did [have cosmetic surgery], you guys, my face would be even...' she told Amanda, also saying that she feels her eyes are 'uneven'.

'When I was younger, I had a wakeboarding accident right here, and I got 19 stitches. So I feel like it pulls like my eye just a little differently than the other,' Sydney explained. The A-lister joins the list of stars suspected of having cosmetic surgery. While stars including mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Iggy Azalea have admitted to undergoing surgery, others are still in the rumour stage.

Sydney Sweeney Recently Went Under Fire for Sexualised Novig Ad

This is far from the first time that Sydney Sweeney has faced scrutiny for her looks. The actress starred in an ad for sports betting market Novig in September, in which she pretended to play sports while almost entirely naked.

The ad drew major criticism from onlookers and Olympic athletes, including swimmer Ariarne Titmus. 'I can't describe how infuriated I feel when I watch this,' the Olympic gold medallist shared on Instagram.

'Not only is it a kick in the face to every woman who has dedicated her life to perfecting her craft, but every woman who enjoys sports for what it really is – teamwork, friendship, dedication, excellence, unity ...'

'How do we live in a world where monetising a woman's body and sexualising women's sport is still a thing?'

Meanwhile, Sweeney had previously lost more than 30 pounds after gaining weight and muscle for her 2025 boxing biopic Christy. As fans continue to comment on her appearance, it seems that the Hollywood star will continue to use her beauty as a conversation starter.