US First Lady Melania Trump has unveiled a $150 collection of digital portraits, marking another business venture beyond her White House duties. Titled PhotoArchival Digital Edition, the collection features photographs by fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth and is delivered as a digital album in movie-file format.

The announcement has sparked criticism online, with social media users questioning the price and timing of the release.

Melania Launches $150 Digital Photo Collection

Melania announced the collection on X, featuring portraits taken by von Unwerth, whose fashion photography has appeared in major international publications. She said the digital edition was available exclusively through her website, MelaniaTrump.com, for $150.

The launch adds another commercial offering to Melania's growing portfolio, which includes documentary projects and other ventures bearing her name. However, the announcement did not escape scrutiny, particularly from users who questioned whether the photographs justified their price.

https://t.co/2sjiBOMOZJ — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 22, 2026



Photo Collection Follows Release of Melania's Documentary

The digital collection arrives shortly after the release of Melania, The Series, a two-part documentary exploring her responsibilities as First Lady alongside glimpses of her private life. The series premiered on Prime Video on 20 November.

The Prime Video production features two episodes, Family & Trust and Pride & Honor. During the series premiere at New York City's Lincoln Center, Melania invited audiences to see a different side of her.

'Tonight, for the very first time, I invite you to experience my world through a new lens,' she said. 'I hope my personal journey will inspire you to reflect on your own life, cherish the ones you love, and remain true to your beliefs.'

In her announcement, Melania also highlighted the commercial performance of the earlier film. 'The new series follows the remarkable success of MELANIA, The Film, which reached number one worldwide and achieved the highest documentary box office opening in 14 years,' her statement read.

Social Media Users Question the Price

The $150 price tag quickly became a talking point among commenters responding to her announcement. 'The American people are suffering, and this is what you do,' one user wrote. Another questioned the cost directly, asking, '$150 for photos?'

'Everyone really has a side hustle now,' one commenter joked. Several users also urged the First Lady to reconsider the timing of her announcement. 'OMG, please read the room,' one wrote. 'This has to be a joke?' another commenter added.

The comments also addressed the largely negative audience response to her new docuseries, which had a 1.2/10 user rating on IMDb at the time of writing. In her statement, FLOTUS described the series as 'highly anticipated', prompting sceptical reactions online. 'Highly anticipated?' one X user asked.

Melania Offers Insight Into Her Views on Public Criticism

In the docuseries, the First Lady addressed questions about her private life, saying, 'Well, people, they don't see that because we are not so public outside.' The First Lady makes clear that she feels little obligation to respond to criticism or explain her personal decisions.

'I don't need to answer to anybody,' she says. 'I don't need to explain anything to anybody. Whatever anybody thinks about me, let them think. I know who I am, and that's all that matters.'