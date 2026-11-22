Katie Price has shared an update after another nose procedure in Belgium in November 2026, as earlier comments revealed that her sister Sophie remains concerned about her cosmetic surgery. The 48-year-old television personality says she understands the risks but insists the decision is hers.

The disagreement emerged in a joint interview with The Sunday Times, published online on 13 November, before Price's latest operation was reported. The sisters, who host The Katie Price Show podcast together, spoke about family concerns, their differing personalities and how they approach sensitive subjects.

Katie Price Defends Cosmetic Surgery Despite Sophie's Worries

Price said Sophie frequently questions her decision to undergo further treatments, including changes to her lips. She also spoke about what she describes as her continuing struggles with body dysmorphia, a subject she has addressed publicly before.

Recalling her response to those concerns, Price used the words 'Just get over it.' She argued that although a procedure might not be medically necessary, she should be able to choose whether to have it.

Price acknowledged that going under anaesthetic carries risks. Nevertheless, she maintained that the final decision about her appearance belonged to her, summing up her position with the declaration: 'My body, my rules.'

The sisters did not portray their differences as a breakdown in their relationship. Price said they worry about each other and remain close, despite contrasting tastes in fashion, films and history. She also said they share family values and a sense of humour.

Sophie took a different approach to discussions about her sister's treatments. She said conversations about plastic surgery were 'off limits,' rather than suggesting that Price herself was prohibited from undergoing procedures. Sophie also said she tried to stay positive about Price's future relationships, while recognising that she could not predict how they would turn out.

Katie Price Shares Update After Latest Nose Procedure

Days after the interview appeared, Price posted a Snapchat video from a car following another procedure on her nose. In the clip, she said she had woken from surgery approximately two hours earlier and was travelling home.

She also shared an image showing her nose covered, describing the treatment as a 'small touch-up.' Her initial social media update gave little detail about the changes made.

Price subsequently discussed the operation on the sisters' podcast, explaining that her nose had been narrowed slightly. She said the procedure had not involved breaking the nasal bone or requiring stitches, and linked the adjustment to an uneven appearance she associated with an earlier lip lift.

Sophie responded with little sympathy when Price jokingly asked whether she would help nurse her through recovery. The exchange offered another example of the sisters' different attitudes to cosmetic treatment, even as they continued presenting their podcast together.

Price's history of cosmetic procedures stretches back to 1998, when she underwent breast augmentation at the age of 20. Previous reported work on her nose includes procedures in 2007 and 2023, followed by a smaller intervention in 2025.

During an appearance on ITV's Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection, Price estimated that she had personally spent about £40,000 on surgery. She said she had also been offered treatments free of charge but would still pay for a procedure she wanted.