Taco Bell's Y2K era is far from over. After retiring its nostalgia-driven Decades Menu, the brand has shifted from food to fashion through a limited-edition clothing collaboration with Hollister. The new line, launching on Cyber Monday, has pushed fast-food branding squarely into 2025's fashion conversation as Gen Z shoppers rush toward retro icons that feel ironic, playful and familiar.

The partnership, announced in a news release, reimagines Hollister's bestselling Feel Good Fleece with Taco Bell's signature colours and motifs. It is marketed as a capsule for fans of both nostalgia and comfort, pairing throwback logos with modern cuts.

A Full Y2K Capsule With Prices From £11

The collection includes 11 apparel pieces priced between approximately £11 and £60 ($14.95–$79.95). Hollister and Taco Bell confirmed that the items will be available both in stores and online starting 1 December, with Taco Bell Rewards members getting first access through an early in-app drop.

Items confirmed in the collaboration include:

Graphic T-shirts featuring retro Taco Bell menu imagery

Feel Good Fleece hoodies and sweatpants with logo prints

Baggy Y2K-style jeans decorated with hot-sauce artwork

Soft graphic socks

A collectible Hot Sauce Packet keychain

Hollister describes the capsule as a blend of comfort and 'future vintage', aiming to deliver pieces that can be worn casually while still feeling distinctive. Taco Bell's chief marketing officer Luis Restrepo said the brand wanted to bring Taco Bell culture 'beyond the menu' and offer something that feels truly unexpected for fans.

Why a Taco Bell Clothing Line Makes Sense in 2025

Fast-food branding has become a growing part of pop-culture fashion, especially among Gen Z consumers who lean into irony while embracing bold imagery. The rise of 'merch culture' has made logo-driven apparel desirable, particularly when paired with nostalgia.

This collaboration plays directly into that trend. Hollister, which built its comeback around comfortable fleece and relaxed silhouettes, found a natural fit in Taco Bell's bright colour palette and iconic graphics. Both brands also have a foothold in youth culture, which helped the partnership feel organic rather than forced.

The Hollister × Taco Bell capsule is intentionally timed to launch on Cyber Monday, 1 December 2025, aligning with one of the busiest online shopping days of the year.

A Drop Built for Social Media and Fast Fashion Cycles

Both companies emphasised the collection's visual appeal. The thrift-inspired graphics, oversized fits and heavily branded colours are designed to perform well on visual platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat.

This marks Taco Bell's second nostalgia‑driven launch of 2025, following the Decades Menu campaign, which tapped into Y2K and early‑2000s aesthetics that continue to resonate with fans.

Taco Bell's presence in the collab gives buyers something they can use for themed nights, casual fits and viral content. The hot-sauce denim is expected to be the standout piece thanks to its distinctive prints and baggy cut.

Where and When to Buy the Collection

The Hollister × Taco Bell collaboration will go live on 1 December through the Hollister website and Abercrombie & Fitch retail stores. Rewards members on the Taco Bell app received first access on 25 November, with a chance to win limited-edition sauce-packet fleece sweatshirts.

Hollister reiterated that stock is limited and unlikely to restock once sold out, making the capsule part of the growing trend of short-run fashion drops.

By merging fast-food nostalgia with relaxed Y2K silhouettes, the collaboration signals how brands are now tapping into a generation that treats logos as fashion statements. The Taco Bell–Hollister capsule arrives ready to capture that moment.