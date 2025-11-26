American fast food giant Wendy's is tapping into a popular Gen Alpha meme by offering its signature Frosty dessert for just 67¢ (approximately 53p) this Black Friday. The promotion riffs on the '6-7' craze, read as 'six-seven,' which became viral among Gen Alpha and Gen Z in recent months. It became so culturally relevant that Dictionary.com declared it the 'Word of the Year' for 2025.

The '6-7' phenomenon has been embraced by brands eager to stay part of the cultural conversation. Wendy's is among the first major chains to seize the moment, turning slang into savings with its limited-time Frosty offer.

How To Get the 67¢ Frosty

Fans of the frozen dessert can enjoy a small-sized cup of Frosty for 67¢ all day on Friday, 28 November, at any Wendy's branch in the US or by ordering through the Wendy's app.

The promo will continue from 29 November to 7 December, but during this period customers can only get it through mobile order via the Wendy's app or by ordering online.

Each customer can redeem the offer once per day throughout the promo period.

Other Businesses With a '6-7' Deal

Aside from Wendy's, other dining establishments also joined the '6-7' fad with their own promotions. In early November, Domino's sold one large-topping pizza for $6.70 (approximately £5.30).

Pizza Hut also joined the fun by selling boneless wings for 67¢ in selected locations from 6 to 7 November. The offer featured nine signature rubs and sauces, including favourite flavours like Buffalo Mild, Honey BBQ, and Cajun Style.

Speaking with DesignRush, VML ECD Aaron Frye explained why they decided to use the '6-7' meme as a part of their marketing campaign.

'Pizza Hut's been part of the cultural conversation for decades,' Frye said. 'So, when '67' got crowned Word of the Year, we had to celebrate it our way: with wings. Because staying part of the moment and giving fans something worth talking about is what we do.'

Meanwhile, McDonald's stores in the UAE also gave away free chicken nuggets on the same dates as Pizza Hut. Customers got a six-piece pack of chicken nuggets between 6 pm to 7 pm, with a special '6-7' sticker and and additional piece per pack, which means they got seven pieces of chicken nuggets instead of the usual six.

What Does '6-7' Mean

For many older generations, the meaning of '6-7' remains baffling. The meme started from American rapper Skrilla's song Doot Doot (6 7), released in late 2024. Gen Alpha picked up the phrase from the track, using it interchangeably for various words or phrases like 'maybe' or 'so-so', or sometimes nothing at all.

The meme gained traction with the release of video edits featuring NBA players, particularly Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball, who is 6'7" in height. Its popularity exploded further when Maverick Trevillian, dubbed the '67 Kid', was spotted shouting and doing the '6-7' hand gesture on a video uploaded by Cam Wilder in YouTube.

Dictionary.com described the expression as 'a burst of energy that spreads and connects people long before anyone agrees on what it actually means.' Meanwhile Merriam-Webster labelled it as 'a nonsensical expression connected to a song and a basketball player.'