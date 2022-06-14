A 70-year-old British man has been arrested by Greek police for allegedly raping his 34-year-old daughter while the two were on vacation in Greece.

According to local media reports, the two had been drinking at a bar along a beach on the island of Crete before he attacked his own daughter last week.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, was arrested by Greek police on Saturday, two days after his daughter filed a police complaint stating that her attacker was wearing all white clothes same as her father.

She also stated that she was drunk and could not remember much of the details and believes that her father could not have committed the crime.

The CCTV footage from the bar shows the man making "obscene gestures" towards his daughter before hitting her in the face. He then followed her out the bar, and he allegedly raped her on a deserted beach. Medical examiners have said that the woman has injuries consistent with rape. DNA samples have been collected for comparison.

The man has been charged with felony rape, sexual abuse, and domestic violence offences. However, he has vehemently denied the charges, per a report in The Evening Standard.

According to Greek law, a person is given a reduced sentence if they admit their guilt and apologise. The man has until Tuesday to issue a public apology if he indeed has committed the crime. Meanwhile, the UK Foreign Office is providing all the support that the woman needs.

