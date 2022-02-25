A 72-year-old doctor has been accused of as many as 80 counts of sexual offences against women and girls that were allegedly carried out over a period of 35 years. The doctor, who hails from Patna in India, had arrived in London in 1976 and started practicing surgery in North Lanarkshire.

Krishna Singh has been charged with offences including indecent and sexual assault and for acting in a lewd and libidinous manner. A document listing out 84 charges against Singh was read out in a Glasgow court.

The court was further informed that many of the cases involved girls who were under the age of 16 when Singh allegedly molested them. He has also been accused of going uninvited to his victims' houses to "examine" them.

In some cases, he is said to have asked some of his victims to stand on a scale before he molested them. The other charges include kissing and touching women without their consent

According to The Independent, Singh, who hails from India, had qualified as a doctor in 1974 and registered himself with the General Medical Council as a doctor in November 1976. He then started practicing in North Lanarkshire until his retirement in 2018.

He had also served as a police casualty surgeon between 2005 and 2010 in Scotland and worked with people in custody. The investigation into his conduct started in 2018 when the National Health Service (NHS) received a complaint against him.

He was earlier charged with 97 offences, but 13 charges against him were later dropped. Meanwhile, his lawyer Janice Green informed the court that he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial in the case at the Glasgow High Court is still on while Singh remains on bail. The trial in his case had started in 2019.