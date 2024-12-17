Dan Weiss, a 79-year-old retired mortgage manager, earns up to £37.07 ($47) an hour on the app TaskRabbit, assembling furniture in Minnesota. Weiss joined TaskRabbit in 2021, drawn to the platform for both the income and the structure it provided.

'I joined TaskRabbit in 2021 and have completed nearly 1,200 tasks at around $47 per hour for my services in Ikea furniture and general furniture assembly in and around Minneapolis,' Weiss told freelance writer Perri Ormont Blumberg in a Business Insider's as-told-to essay.

Weiss holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and management and two master's degrees. Before his retirement in November 2014, he managed several residential mortgage branches for a major bank.

From Retirement To Reinvention

'Retirement was fine initially,' Weiss told Blumberg. However, he soon realised the need for structure in his life. Now, he spends his days building furniture, meeting new people, and supplementing his retirement income.

The abrupt transition from a high-paced career to retirement was a significant adjustment for Weiss. Weiss remained "retired" for about six months before seeking a more fulfilling and financially rewarding pursuit.

He decided to supplement his income to avoid depleting his retirement savings, which he began accumulating in his mid-40s. Before joining Taskrabbit, Weiss held various part-time jobs, including positions at Costco, customer service roles, and driving for Uber and Lyft.

Weiss first learned about TaskRabbit through a local newspaper article featuring a young woman who had successfully utilised the platform. Intrigued, he promptly created a Tasker account and underwent a background check, completed within days. 'I was ready to go,' he recalled.

A Fulfilling Third Year On TaskRabbit

Despite a lifelong enjoyment of assembling things, Weiss encountered a learning curve when working with Ikea furniture. While he had prior experience with the brand, he still had to learn the specific "tricks" associated with their products.

In 2023, Weiss earned over £37071.95 ($47,000), his highest annual income. He averages between £2366.29 and £3943.82 ($3,000 and $5,000) in monthly earnings. While he could rely solely on his retirement savings if necessary, his Taskrabbit income provides a valuable supplement.

A Consistent Work Schedule

Weiss maintains a consistent work schedule, completing one to three tasks daily, four to five days a week. Most tasks are within a half-hour radius, though he does spend a significant amount of time driving. Fortunately, he can expense mileage and gas.

Weiss says he derives immense pleasure from interacting with his clients. He enjoys meeting people from diverse backgrounds and learning about their lives, and this social aspect of tasking is his favourite part of the job.

Navigating The Challenges Of Retirement

The transition to retirement, characterised by a lack of structure and consistent income, can be challenging. Despite diligently saving for retirement, shifting from a savings mindset to a spending mindset can be uncomfortable and unnatural.

'TaskRabbit has allowed me to continue to generate income while also providing structure and allowing me to maintain contact with a variety of people,' said Weiss.

The Power Of Positive Reviews

'When I was young, there were no such things as digital reviews,' Weiss said. Today, however, they are essential, as people routinely consult them before making decisions about services or dining establishments.

Weiss consistently secures excellent reviews by adhering to the following key strategies:

Always maintain open communication with your client and confirm the date, time, and scope of the task in advance.

Arrive promptly or slightly early for your scheduled task. If unforeseen circumstances arise and you're unable to arrive on time, be sure to communicate with your client promptly.

Upon arrival, greet your client with a friendly and courteous demeanour. A simple handshake can help establish rapport and build trust from the outset.

Work efficiently to complete the task accurately and precisely. Ensure you have the necessary tools to perform the task to the best of your ability.

If you encounter any issues, such as missing or defective parts, promptly inform your client. Provide clear suggestions for resolving the problem, aiming to minimise any additional stress or inconvenience for the client.

Thank your client for the opportunity to work with them. Remind them that they can save you as a favourite Tasker for future projects. Encourage them to leave a review and consider tipping, as it's common among satisfied clients.

Remember to be present and attentive during the task. While you're focused on completing the job efficiently, take the time to engage with your clients if they initiate conversation or have questions.

This helps to build rapport and enhance the overall client experience.

Weiss plans to continue tasking as long as the compensation remains fair and he maintains good health. 'I'm still in the planning phase of deciding on our next vacation destination,' he said. 'There are many other places that we wish to visit while we're still healthy and relatively mobile.'