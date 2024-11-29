Investment Banker Nischa Shah, who shares videos on personal finance, self-development, and business on her YouTube channel, began her journey with a single income: her 9-to-5 banking job. Like many, she believed climbing the corporate ladder was the only path to financial security. But she eventually realised this approach had its limits.

"Relying solely on active income is risky for two reasons," Nischa explains in her new video. "First, you're completely tied to trading your time for money, which means there's always going to be a ceiling to how much you can make. Secondly, you're putting all your eggs in one basket, hoping that a single source of income never disappears."

Her solution? Building multiple income streams. With minimal upfront capital and leveraging her free time outside of her day job, she established several streams. Here's her breakdown of each one:

1. YouTube AdSense

Nischa's journey into additional income kicked off with YouTube AdSense. She sheds light on two crucial metrics every creator should grasp:

CPM (Cost Per Mille): The amount advertisers pay for every 1,000 views.

RPM (Revenue Per Mille): The earnings creators pocket after YouTube's 45% cut.

"For instance, one of my videos, 'How to Become Unrecognisable,' earned $594 from 86,000 views with an RPM of $6.86," Nischa explained. "In contrast, my video 'Five Side Hustles That Can Make You $1,000 a Week' generated over $1,300 with the same number of views, thanks to a higher RPM of $15.61." She underscores that content type and audience targeting are major factors influencing earnings.

2. Dividends

Dividends are one of Nischa's most hands-off income streams. As she puts it, "When you own shares in a company, some distribute a portion of their profits back to shareholders. That's what dividends are." Rather than buying individual stocks, she prefers the simplicity of dividend funds.

"This way, you're diversifying your risk. If one company cuts dividends, you're still earning from others," the 32-year-old banker said.

3. Community Platform

Nischa recently launched a community platform that brings together like-minded individuals passionate about personal finance and self-improvement. While it's currently operating in the red, she sees immense long-term potential.

"I've invested in a community manager, a personal finance expert, and other resources to provide immense value to members," she shares. "Once operational costs are covered, the platform will become a sustainable revenue stream independent of other platforms."

4. Active Income From Accounting

Despite her foray into diverse income streams, Nischa continues her career as a chartered accountant. "This is my most active income stream since I'm only paid when I work. But I keep it going to maintain my professional credentials and expertise," she says.

5. Real Estate Income

Real estate has been a steady income stream for Nischa, growing from residential to commercial ventures. "Commercial properties, particularly in the UK, often provide steadier income streams," she notes.

She also advocates for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) as an alternative for those who lack the capital to invest in physical properties.

6. Public Speaking

Nischa's expertise in personal finance has led to lucrative speaking engagements. "I started small, speaking at free events, but each opportunity built my credibility and expanded my network. Now, I get paid opportunities, like speaking at Google and creative summits," she says.

7. Affiliate Marketing

Nischa discovered that she was already dabbling in affiliate marketing without realising it. "Referring a friend to a credit card or bank account and earning a reward is affiliate marketing," she explains.

"In the content creator space, companies provide custom links, and you earn a commission when someone uses your link," she added.

8. Courses

Taking full advantage of her finance expertise, Nischa created online courses, a scalable income stream with limitless potential. "What's great about courses is that they can generate income long after you've done the work," she says.

She advises testing the market through pre-sales before investing time and resources into course creation.

9. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Nischa recommends REITs for those without the funds to invest in physical real estate. These publicly traded stocks allow smaller investors to tap into real estate income without the hassle of direct ownership.

Key Takeaways

Nischa's journey demonstrates that building multiple income streams is achievable, even with a demanding full-time job. "It's about using pockets of free time and starting small," she says.

Her approach balances active and passive income streams, catering to various skill sets and financial goals. By diversifying her income, she's achieved financial stability and flexibility, inspiring others to follow her path.