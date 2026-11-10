A Louisiana court sentenced Aaliyah Jack to life in prison on Thursday 5 November 2026 for the murder of her four-year-old son, Legend, who drowned after she abandoned him. A truck driver found his baby brother alive after two days alone in a roadside ditch during Hurricane Beryl.

In July 2024, Jack was travelling with her two sons along Interstate 10 in south-western Louisiana. Prosecutors described how she left Legend at a welcome centre in Vinton, near the Texas border. A day later she abandoned his one-year-old brother, Kingtrail, in a ditch beside the same highway.

Life for Murder and a Further 15 Years for Cruelty

Jack, 28, of Lake Charles, was convicted on 14 September 2026, more than two years after the brothers were found. Sentencing followed less than two months later. The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office identified the offences as second-degree murder in the death of her older son and cruelty to juveniles for abandoning Kingtrail.

District Attorney Stephen Dwight addressed the loss of Legend and the harm to Kingtrail in his statement on the sentencing. 'This sentence ensures that Aaliyah Jack will spend the rest of her life behind bars, held accountable for the horrific actions that took the life of an innocent child and caused unimaginable suffering to another.'

The court imposed a further 15 years in prison for cruelty to juveniles. Dwight confirmed that term would follow the life sentence for Legend's murder. 'While no sentence can undo what happened or restore the life that was lost, we hope this outcome brings some measure of justice and closure.'

A Truck Driver's Call in the Louisiana Murder Case

Beryl came ashore in Texas on 8 July 2024. That same day, across the state line in Vinton, investigators recovered Legend's body from a pond behind the welcome centre. Local broadcaster KPLC-TV described stormy conditions in the area when he was found. An autopsy confirmed that the four-year-old had drowned.

Kingtrail was still alone beside the interstate that night. The call that led police to him came the following morning from a truck driver who spotted him in a ditch a short distance from the pond. The baby was reportedly crawling towards the highway when the driver saw him. By then, he had been on his own for two days.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Stitch Guillory described Kingtrail at the time as a 'miracle baby'. The boy was in good health when he was found, although the sheriff noted that he had insect bites.

What the Murder Verdict Meant to Legend's Grandmother

During Jack's trial, prosecutors told the court she had been unhappy with a custody agreement involving the children and Legend's paternal grandmother, Dion Polk. They described Jack putting the boys in her car and abandoning them on the way to Houston.

For Polk, the guilty verdict brought a sense of relief. 'I felt like justice was served for Legend because that's what it was about,' she told The Advocate after the conviction. 'It was about Legend and Kingtrail.'

Polk also recalled how much her four-year-old grandson had loved his little brother.