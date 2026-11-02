Elaina Gomez-Villeda, 40, has been charged with an open count of murder after allegedly telling her 10-year-old son to retrieve a handgun during a fight with neighbours in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The boy then fatally shot 16-year-old Keinerlein Rangel, police said.

The shooting happened on 31 October at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Tennessee Street NE. A dispute over loud music between Gomez-Villeda and Rangel's mother, Susana Rangel, led to a physical confrontation.

The boy has not been charged. Detectives are working with the 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office and state officials to determine potential charges because of his age, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said.

Music Dispute Ends in Fatal Shooting

According to a criminal complaint, Susana Rangel told investigators she and her daughter were listening to music when Gomez-Villeda knocked on their door and complained that it was too loud. A few minutes later, while Rangel and her mother were installing a security camera, Gomez-Villeda allegedly came out of her apartment and punched both women.

Keinerlein tried to intervene and was also struck, according to the complaint. Gomez-Villeda's son tried to break up the fight, but his mother allegedly told him to go inside and retrieve her handgun.

He returned with the handgun and fired once, striking Keinerlein in the head and killing her, according to the complaint. Gomez-Villeda took her son back inside and shut the door, police said.

Mother Calls 911 After Son Shoots Teen

After taking her son inside, Gomez-Villeda texted her husband: 'I'm probably going to jail right now', police said. She then called 911.

During the call, Gomez-Villeda told dispatchers she had been 'jumped' and that one of the girls involved had been shot, according to the criminal complaint.

While Gomez-Villeda was on the 911 call, Keinerlein's father tried to force open her apartment door and broke a window, according to the complaint. Gomez-Villeda told detectives she had been attacked by neighbours after complaining about the music. She also said she fired a gun at Keinerlein's father in an attempt to make him leave.

When officers arrived at about 4.02pm, they saw someone fire a gun from inside the apartment and took cover, police said. They found Keinerlein's body outside the residence.

Three people eventually came outside, followed by Gomez-Villeda, who was carrying a handgun. An officer fired at her, but the rounds missed her and struck a pillar instead, APD said. She later dropped the handgun and surrendered.

Mother Faces Multiple Charges

Gomez-Villeda faces an open count of murder, child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor, battery and receiving a stolen firearm, according to the Albuquerque Journal. ABQ RAW also reported a conspiracy-to-commit-murder charge.

The handgun used in the shooting was reportedly stolen from Santa Fe. Gomez-Villeda is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque.

The boy has not been charged and has not been publicly identified. APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said detectives were working with the 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office and state officials to determine potential charges because of the boy's age.

Investigations Continue Into Fatal Shooting

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate Keinerlein's death, while the Multi-Agency Task Force is separately investigating the officer-involved shooting, APD said.

The review concerns the officer who fired at Gomez-Villeda after she emerged from the apartment carrying a handgun.