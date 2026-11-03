A Pennsylvania Learjet pilot, 55, and his 20-year-old co-pilot were identified by TMZ and relatives on Monday, 2 November, after a crash in Greenacres, Florida, killed nine people following an emergency radio warning that time had run out.

The Learjet 60 was travelling from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas on Sunday when it crashed during a thunderstorm. The crew had reported ice and turbulence before seeking permission to climb.

TMZ identified the captain as Jeff Gregory. Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras was named as the co-pilot by her mother in comments to The New York Times.

The air traffic control recording captures a female voice warning, 'We're going to crash into the ground.' The final transmission includes the words 'we're out of time'.

Learjet Crew Reported Ice Before Descent

National Transportation Safety Board member Tom Chapman outlined the sequence at a Monday briefing. The aircraft was at 35,000 feet (10,668 metres) when the crew contacted controllers.

'The crew transmitted to ATC that they were encountering light, clear ice, which was manageable, and also moderate turbulence,' he stated.

Air traffic controllers approved a request to climb to 37,000 feet (11,278 metres). Less than 30 seconds later, the aircraft transmitted that it was descending, followed by a mayday call, Chapman explained.

At about 12:48pm local time, the crew reported an overspeed condition. A crew member reported that the jet was descending at more than 20,000 feet (6,096 metres) per minute. It crashed at 12:51pm near a mobile home park, exploding on impact and leaving a crater.

Families Name Learjet Victims

Filgueiras had obtained her private pilot's licence at 17. Her mother told The New York Times that flying had fascinated her since childhood.

'She loved the freedom. It was completely different seeing the world from the top,' her mother said.

Her family put her flying experience at around 1,300 hours. She began lessons in 2020 and also received guidance from her father, who flew as a hobby.

A statement from the passengers' families identified Texas technology entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, 40, and their children Emma, four, and Charlie, two.

Family friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr also died, alongside Anita Maria Cetina, the children's nanny.

'Adam and Helen were devoted parents, and Emma and Charlie were the light of their lives,' the statement read. Relatives described Cetina as part of the family and paid tribute to her care for the children.

Weather Central to Learjet Investigation

Chapman identified weather as 'a major focus' of the investigation. Severe thunderstorms affected south Florida on Sunday, briefly closing Miami International Airport and forcing commercial flights to divert.

'You all saw what the weather was like here at the surface. What we have to determine is what the weather conditions were like at altitude,' he stated.

NTSB officials believed a nearby car occupant had sustained a minor leg wound. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had initially stated that nobody on the ground was believed to have been hurt.

'We do have some indication that the aircraft was breaking up before impact, and so some of this is yet to be determined,' he stated.

Investigators may find aircraft parts some distance from the main impact site, Chapman added.