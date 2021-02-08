Aaron Rogers on Saturday announced that he is engaged amid rumours that he and actress Shailene Woodley are a couple.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback made the confession when he accepted his award for Most Valuable Player at the NFL Honors broadcast on CBS. In his speech, he thanked his team for their support and mentioned his fiancée in the end.

"It's an honour to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged," Rogers said in the video posed on the Green Bay Packers' Twitter page.

"I played some of the best football of my career. So I'd like to thank first and foremost my teammates for their support, inspiration, protection, and incredible play on the field," he continued.

"The coaching staff for their efforts to make this fun every single week, the energy, the positivity, and the daily presentations really kept us going. Off the field, I got a really great group of people that support me. So, I'd like to thank my team ... my fiancée," he added.

.@AaronRodgers12 accepts his award after being named the MVP of the 2020 NFL season. ?#GoPackGo



? #NFLHonors on CBS pic.twitter.com/vgSKnjGNXh — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 7, 2021

The 37-year-old NFL star ended his speech by encouraging people to "read books, to meditate, to speak things to life, manifest desires of your heart, question everything, and spread love and positivity."

Although Rogers did not name his fiancée, netizens were quick to jump to the conclusion that he got engaged to Woodley. A report from E! News last week claimed that he and the 29-year-old "Fault In Our Stars" star are a couple.

They have reportedly "kept things private and low key" and were in a long-distance relationship when Rogers decided to stay in Wisconsin prior to the NFC Championship Game to "focus on his season. Woodley, on the other hand, was in Montreal to work on the crime film "Misanthrope" under director Damián Szifron.

"They have seen each other and been in touch. They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."

Woodley dated rugby player Ben Volavola in 2017 and confirmed they have split in 2020. Meanwhile, Rogers was with racecar driver Danica Patrick for two years before they broke up in July last year, and he also dated actress Olivia Munn for three years.