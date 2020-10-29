The recent reports of Adele dating British rapper Skepta are not actually true, as the singer recently announced her single status in a new Instagram post.

Adele took to the picture-sharing site on Wednesday, to express gratitude for her time as a host on a "Saturday Night Live" episode last week, the show which gave a boost to her career in the US after she made an appearance as a musical guest in 2008. In her thank you note, the "Hello" hitmaker noted that she is still very much single.

"Happy Halloween! I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year," the 32-year-old wrote alongside a picture of her from the SNL set.

Her post comes just days after a report in People magazine that the mother-of-one is dating rapper Skepta (real name Joseph Junior Adenuga), who has been friends with her for years. A source claimed to the outlet that "things have been heating up" between the rumoured couple.

The source alleged: "They run in the same circles in London, and she's having fun."

While Adele has indirectly clarified that she is not dating the 38-year-old, the duo has been close friends for years. The "Shutdown" rapper discussed their friendship in a 2016 interview with Evening Standard: "Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going."

Skepta and Adele both are parents to young children. The rapper has a two-year-old daughter, River, but the identity of her mother has never been revealed. Meanwhile, Adele has an eight-year-old son, Angelo Adkins, with ex-husband Simon Konecki. The Grammy-winner filed for divorce from Konecki in September last year after being together for seven years.

Meanwhile, the singer made headlines for her incredible weight loss journey. She broke her silence about her transformation in her monologue on SNL, joking that coronavirus pandemic acted as a medium of her weight loss.

"I know I look really, really different since you last saw me. Because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and could only bring half of me. And this is the half I chose," she quipped.