Jennifer Aniston has a crush on Jon Hamm, and she will do everything to make sure they would be together, a new report claimed.

Sources told Heat UK, in its latest edition, that Aniston asked directors to cast Hamm so they could see each other on set daily. It is claimed that the "FRIENDS" actress has been crushing on Hamm for the past 15 years, but she never acted on it because she was always either in a relationship or he was.

Additionally, if Jennifer Aniston's friends ask her who among the handsome guys in showbiz she wants to try and date, her usual response would be Hamm.

An unnamed insider claimed, "Jen pushed hard for Jon to join the show as he's a great actor, and it'll make the set a whole lot more enjoyable having him around during those long hours of shooting. It's a fairly sociable environment once the cameras stop rolling, too, so she and everyone else will make him feel welcome."

However, the publication stated that Jon Hamm is committed to Anna Osceola, whom he has been dating since 2020, and Jennifer Aniston does not want to be the "other woman." The former ladylove of Brad Pitt reportedly respects the fact that the "Top Gun: Maverick" star is happy in someone else's arms.

The unidentified informant furthered, "Jen just hopes to become better friends with Jon then wait and see how the dynamic is between them and hopefully build on the spark she's felt in the past. If it's meant to be at some point in the future, then it's a dream come true, and it'll justify her patience in hanging around so long for Mr Right."

Most, if not all, fans are aware that Jennifer Aniston has been linked to several male personalities before, including Charlie Schlatter, Daniel McDonald, Jon Stewart, Adam Duritz, Tate Donovan, Paul Rudd and Vince Vaughn, among others. In 2020, the Hollywood actress tied the knot with Brad Pitt, but they decided to split up five years after.

The "Horrible Bosses" actress then moved on with Justin Theroux, whom she tied the knot with on Aug. 5, 2015. However, in February 2018, the couple called it quits and announced their divorce to the world.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston has yet to comment on the claims that she begged directors to include John Hamm in a recent project so they could spend time with each other. So, devoted supporters of the "We're the Millers" actress should take all these reports with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.