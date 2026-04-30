Former professional boxer Adrien Broner has been met with widespread backlash after a livestream video went viral showing him insulting a woman who declined his request for a kiss, before launching into an erratic monologue referencing his wealth, self-made success, and personal status.

The footage, which circulated rapidly across social media platforms, shows Broner attempting to kiss a woman during a livestream. After she politely refused, the situation escalated quickly, with Broner responding in a hostile tone and using derogatory language. The incident has prompted significant criticism online, with viewers calling his behaviour disrespectful and inappropriate.

Livestream Incident Sparks Immediate Reaction

During the livestream, Broner appeared visibly irritated after the woman turned down his request. He responded by making insulting remarks, including referring to her in derogatory terms, before suggesting he would disengage from the interaction.

The former world champion also stated, 'I don't play with women,' as he attempted to justify his reaction to the rejection. The exchange continued to unfold live, drawing immediate attention from viewers watching in real time.

Adrien Broner CRASHES OUT after asking a girl on stream for a kiss and she said NO 😳💀 pic.twitter.com/r37dKIhhGk — MyxeClips (@Myxe00) April 29, 2026

Rather than de-escalating, Broner shifted the tone of the broadcast towards repeated references to his financial success and personal identity, framing the rejection within a broader discussion of status and respect.

Wealth Remarks and Self-Made Claims During Rant

As the livestream progressed, Broner repeatedly highlighted his financial achievements, stating, 'I'm really him, bro,' and emphasising that external validation was not important to him. He also said, 'I don't care how beautiful a woman is, none of that, bro,' while insisting that respect mattered more than appearance.

He further reinforced his personal narrative of success, saying, 'I make my own millions,' and stressed that his achievements were entirely self-built. Broner added, 'Don't nobody do a round for me. Don't nobody run a mile for me,' underscoring his claims of independence.

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He concluded the sequence of remarks by reiterating, 'I'm rich already, gang. I'm me. I'm me, bro.'

The comments, delivered in a fast-moving and emotionally charged rant, were widely shared online shortly after the livestream ended.

Social Media Backlash Over Behaviour Towards Women

The viral clip has sparked strong reactions across social media, where users criticised Broner's response to being rejected. Many commenters argued that a simple refusal should have been respected without escalation, while others described the exchange as an example of entitlement and poor conduct in a public setting.

'This mf feels entitled to all the hoes love cause he's rich lol,' said one commenter. 'People think cuz they made some money that they can just do or have what they want,' added another.

Discussions around the video have also focused on the broader issue of how women are treated during unsolicited interactions, particularly in livestream environments where moments are broadcast in real time. The incident quickly gained traction, with thousands of shares and comments amplifying the backlash.

Previous Public Controversies Resurface

The latest incident has also reignited attention on Broner's past public behaviour. Earlier appearances have drawn scrutiny, including a televised interview on the hip-hop talk show It Is What It Is, hosted by Cam'ron and Mase.

During that appearance, Broner made repeated comments directed at co-host Treasure Wilson regarding her appearance, despite being asked to stop. The situation escalated to the point where he was removed from the set mid-interview, with the hosts later expressing regret over the disruption.

These earlier incidents have resurfaced in online discussions, with users drawing comparisons between past and present behaviour.

Ongoing Silence From Broner Amid Viral Spread

As of now, Broner has not issued a formal public statement addressing the backlash from the livestream video. The clip continues to circulate widely across platforms, maintaining strong engagement and ongoing criticism.

The renewed attention places further focus on the former boxing champion's conduct outside the ring, where his public appearances have increasingly become a source of controversy in recent years.