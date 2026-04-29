Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith has publicly weighed in on the breakup between rapper Megan Thee Stallion and NBA player Klay Thompson, following her allegations that he was unfaithful during their relationship.

Megan confirmed the split in a statement to People made on Saturday, 25 April 2026. 'I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,' her statement said, followed by the words 'Trust, fidelity and respect,' noting that these are 'non-negotiable' for her. 'When those values are compromised, there's no real path forward. I'm taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.'

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Smith Questions Public Nature of Breakup Claims

Reacting to the situation on his podcast and broadcast commentary, ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith criticised Megan's decision to make the allegations public, arguing that personal relationship disputes should not be aired in public forums.

In his show, 'Straight Shooter,' Smith addressed the recent public airing of what he considers should be private affairs, saying, 'I'm sick and tired of what's going on in this world...I don't know what happened in their relationship. Ain't none of my damn business. Ain't none of y'all's either. But Megan Thee Stallion made it so this Saturday night. Why? How come you couldn't just break up and go on your merry way?'

According to reporting from Basketball Network, Thompson and Megan's relationship has attracted significant public attention in the past year, with the pair sharing visible moments together, suggesting things were going well before the unexpected split.

Smith argued that the breakup has since cast Thompson in an unfavourable light after it was discussed publicly by Megan. In his view, personal relationships should remain private, with conflicts handled away from public attention. He suggested that Thompson faced unnecessary scrutiny because of the incident, crossing boundaries around his private life.

'I would like to remind the world that Klay Thompson is not a politician. He's a basketball player. Nobody here is sitting here acting like the man was celibate and he was the second coming of Gandhi,' Smith said in his show, adding that the public knew little about Thompson's personal life until the matter became public. 'The public at large did not know this man's business at all until Saturday night.'

Public Claims Put Breakup and Thompson Under Spotlight

Megan Thee Stallion's account on her breakup with Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson followed an earlier Instagram Stories post in which she appeared to accuse Thompson of being unfaithful and said she needed space after what she had experienced in the relationship.

'Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet. Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous????' " she continued. "Bitch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall,' her Instagram Stories wrote.

Although not directly mentioned in the post, Thompson and Megan had already made their relationship public and had shared affectionate moments together online in recent months. Earlier in the year, Megan told People that Thompson entered her life at an unexpected time.