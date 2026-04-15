Controversial streamer Sneako, who has previously faced backlash for praising Adolf Hitler and posting extreme views online, was choked to the ground by a stranger while livestreaming in New York City on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Manhattan while the influencer, whose real name is Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, was broadcasting live to his audience.

The confrontation unfolded in real time on his stream as he walked through downtown Manhattan. Clips circulating online show a man suddenly approaching him from behind, placing him in a chokehold, and dragging him to the ground. The footage cuts amid the struggle, with the two briefly grappling before separating and walking away in different directions.

Moments before the incident, Sneako had been speaking on camera about male masturbation, making a provocative claim that it should be met with extreme punishment. He said, '[If] you put your life-force into a sock, yeah, you deserve to be publicly executed, yes,' before continuing his livestream seconds before the physical altercation began.

Sneako gets punched after yelling "you deserve to be publicly executed" in the direction of a dude on the street in NYC pic.twitter.com/oM8db46kU9 — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) April 14, 2026

Comments immediately flooded with disbelief over his lack of social awareness: 'Bro, the second you start running your mouth on the wrong people online, the streets have a funny way of reminding you it's not just pixels.'

Aftermath Of The NYC Livestream Attack On Sneako

Following the incident, Sneako went back online and told followers he was not seriously injured. 'Im fine we got it handled.'

He later appeared in another livestream where visible damage from the confrontation could be seen as Sneako appeared with a chipped tooth after the attack.

No official police statement has confirmed charges related to the altercation, and the identity of the man seen in the footage has not been publicly verified. The incident remains under discussion primarily through social media clips and reposted livestream segments.

Sneako's Controversial 'Manosphere' Takes

The 27-year-old online streamer and content creator is known for his highly controversial presence across YouTube and social media platforms. He first gained attention through lifestyle and commentary videos before shifting into more political and culture-driven content that placed him within the so-called 'manosphere,' an online space often linked to anti-feminist and hyper-masculine remarks.

Over time, his content has drawn repeated backlash for promoting extreme and provocative viewpoints. He has been widely criticised for making statements that appear to normalise or praise Adolf Hitler, alongside comments that many viewers have interpreted as misogynistic or dismissive of women's rights. His livestreams and interviews often feature confrontational takes on gender roles, relationships, and modern society, which critics argue are designed to provoke outrage and engagement rather than foster meaningful discussion.

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Sneako has also been associated with other controversial internet figures who operate in similar online circles, like Andrew Tate. Platforms have previously taken action against some of his content, and he has faced bans or restrictions at different points for violating community guidelines.

Supporters argue that he positions himself as a provocateur, challenging censorship and social norms. Some, however, believe he deserves to be attacked publicly for influencing young men with his views. In a comment under his chipped tooth video, one said 'Where can we donate to that guy for doing the Lord's work anyways!? He did us a big one.'