Takeru Segawa is reportedly set to wrap up his mixed martial arts career at ONE Samurai on Wednesday, 29 April. The Natural Born Krusher will face a familiar foe in Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a highly anticipated rematch for the ONE Interim Flyweight Kickboxing World Title at the Ariake Arena in Japan.

Segawa and Rodtang first met at ONE 172 on 23 March 2025. Jitmuangnon won against the Japanese fighter via a first-round knockout. That appears to be more than enough motivation for the 34-year-old, not only to avenge that loss but also to cap his MMA run with a fitting victory.

'Well, I think that I'm in a sort of a situation where the farewell fight, the retirement fight can be taken in the best condition in terms of hype. So I'm very happy,' Segawa said via BJPenn. 'I think this fight will define my career. This is the finale of my career as a fighter. So winning against Rodtang and claiming the belt will complete my career,' he added.

Takeru Delivers Statement Win in Emotional Farewell

As expected, the Takeru vs. Rodtang clash was as good as advertised. Both fighters fought until the end, with Segawa winning via technical knockout against his Thai opponent.

When the bell rang, Takeru became very emotional, aware that he had not only avenged his ONE 172 loss but also ended his career on a high note. But after being hailed as the new Interim ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion, is this really the end of his mixed martial arts run?

Despite claiming this would be his last fight, there are some who feel otherwise. One of them is veteran MMA scribe Nissi Icasiano, who has regularly kept tabs on ONE Championship through the years.

'I do not see him retiring after a performance like that. Dropping Rodtang four times in the rematch and finishing the fight emphatically, while also capturing the ONE Interim Flyweight Kickboxing World Title, suggests there is still plenty left for him to accomplish. That kind of statement win typically fuels momentum rather than signals the end,' Icasiano stated.

He went on to share the implications of Segawa's ONE Samurai triumph. Icasiano explained how the interim title route could clear a pathway for a potential unification bout with lineal champion Superlek Kiatmuu9 (Manachai Yamsiri).

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'If anything, it serves as leverage to bring him back for another high-stakes matchup, most likely against Rodtang,' Icasiano said.

Experts Question Whether Segawa Truly Walks Away

With the score between Takeru and Rodtang now even at 1-1, it only makes sense that a third and deciding fight could happen. When asked if this was a possibility, Icasiano agreed a third clash between Segawa and Jitmuangnon is highly possible.

'Yes, that seems very likely. The rivalry is now perfectly set for a trilogy,' the veteran writer quipped.

Before ONE Samurai, Rodtang and ONE Championship were embroiled in a legal battle. However, those were eventually resolved on 19 April.

With all that behind them and following the results of ONE Samurai, Icasiano believes that it is the perfect narrative for a tie-breaker fight.

'With Rodtang still navigating his legal situation with ONE and another ONE Samurai event already scheduled for August, the timing and narrative both point toward a decisive third fight,' he said.

For now, Takeru will savour the alleged final win of his illustrious career. As far as retirement goes, it remains to be seen if he will stick to his word.

As for Rodtang, getting over this loss and figuring out what went wrong is likely on his mind. And like any fighter, the chance to get back at his conqueror, who in this case is Segawa, is also there.