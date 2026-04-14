Streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is facing the threat of a defamation lawsuit in the United States after he wrongly presented a man named Akash Singhania as a child sex predator during a Kick livestream that took place over the weekend and lasted just over six minutes before being deleted.

Vitaly's Apology To Akash Singhania After False 'Predator' Claim

Once it became clear that the accusations against Singhania were unfounded, Vitaly issued a written public apology acknowledging that he and his team had misidentified an innocent man.

In a statement shared on social media, he wrote, 'My team and I mistakenly portrayed Akash Singhania as a child pred*tor. This was a mistake that I deeply regret. He never intended to meet a minor and has been cleared of all wrongdoing.'

Vitaly now faces SERIOUS LEGAL TROUBLE after falsely accusing a man of being a pred*tor live on Kick and is trying to get all the footage deleted 😳



"The snapchat messages got messed up, it was the wrong time wrong place. Yea it was not good"



"Whoever has those videos, please… pic.twitter.com/Suv17jBWCO — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) April 14, 2026

He went on to apologise 'to Mr. Singhania, his family, his friends, and anyone else affected by this mistake', and tried to draw a line between his stated mission and what had just happened. 'To be clear, the work we do to expose predatory behavior is of the utmost importance, but in doing so, we cannot lose sight of the truth,' he said.

Vitaly said he had removed the video from all of his accounts and urged others to stop circulating it. 'I ask the anyone who has saved it please do the same,' he wrote, stressing that he has never encouraged viewers to contact people featured in his videos and asking that 'anyone who is attempting to contact Mr. Singhania cease at once.'

He described the incident as 'a learning experience' for his team and promised to 'remain committed to the truth, as we always have.'

Is Akash Singhania Suing Vitaly Over Defamation?

The immediate question hanging over the scandal is whether Akash Singhania will sue Vitaly for defamation. As of this reporting, there is no confirmation in the available source that a lawsuit has actually been filed, and without access to court dockets or lawyers' filings.

In a screenshot of a text exchange between Singhania and Vitaly, published by outlet KickChamp, Singhania reportedly said he had retained 'one of the best defamation lawyers in the country' and that there had been 'complete and total cooperation from the police department' in establishing his innocence.

Akash Singhania is officially filing a MULTI-MILLION dollar lawsuit against Vitaly and has hired TOP defamation lawyers to take it all the way 😳



"I have retained one of the best defamation lawyers in the country."



"Combined with the complete and total cooperation from the… pic.twitter.com/EOZlhBJGfY — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) April 14, 2026

Singhania later described the fallout in more detail from his own X account. 'My world was turned upside down this weekend,' he wrote. 'I was wrongfully portrayed as someone attempting to engage in an inappropriate conduct. This accusation is completely false.'

He said officers from the Santa Ana Police Department, whom he called to the scene during Vitaly's stream, had carried out their own assessment and 'confirmed that I am innocent of any wrongdoing.' There is no separate statement from Santa Ana police at the time of writing.

Singhania's post continues with a stark description of the real‑world cost. 'While I appreciate that the mistake has been acknowledged, the impact of the false accusation has been significant. I have experienced harassment, judgement, and damage to my personal and professional relationships based on something that has now been proven false,' he said.

He also tried to separate his own ordeal from the underlying cause Vitaly claims to champion. 'I wholeheartedly support efforts to expose real wrongdoing and protect the vulnerable,' he wrote. 'At the same time, this experience has shown me how important due process and verification are because mistakes, when made publicly, can have serious consequences on innocent lives.'

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What Happened On Vitaly's Livestream With Akash Singhania?

The incident at the centre of the controversy unfolded live in front of Vitaly's audience. While streaming his Catching Child Predators series, he approached Singhania and, on camera, accused him of intending to rape a minor.

'You want to rape a 16‑year‑old? Oh, she did. Where is the Bluetooth speaker?' Vitaly can be heard saying.

Singhania, confronted, immediately tried to defend himself. 'I swear to god she never told me... I swear. No, I swear to God. Wait, no dude, listen, 18, I swear to God. I don't move like that...' he said, according to the transcript provided. He showed his phone to Vitaly and his team in an effort to prove that he believed he was dealing with an adult.

My world was turned upside down this weekend.



As some of you may have seen, I was featured on a recent episode of Vitaly Zdorovetskiy’s live series, where I was wrongfully portrayed as someone attempting to engage in an inappropriate conduct. This accusation is completely false.… https://t.co/3EzfB1TSV4 — Akash Singhania (@Akash_S9) April 14, 2026

A young woman described as 'the girl in question' was also present and sided with Vitaly's version of events, telling him that she had informed Singhania she was 16. Singhania insisted that she had not spoken to him and that there had been a misunderstanding over who she had been messaging.

The stream ended only when police arrived at the scene.

Vitaly was broadcasting one of his Catching Child Predators segments when he confronted Singhania live on stream, accusing him of planning to sexually assault a minor.

The footage was quickly pulled from his channels but not before it was clipped, reposted and shared widely online, leaving Singhania publicly branded as a paedophile in front of an audience he had never sought.