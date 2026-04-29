With the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini controversy still fresh, rumours are flying about whether the New England Patriots coach is headed for an ugly divorce with his wife, Jen Vrabel. Both have been getting unwanted attention, and the latest sighting involves Mrs Vrabel.

Considering both have been married for over 25 years, turning to divorce is easier said than done. And if the sightings of Jen Vrabel at the Salt Lake City International Airport are any indication, it appears their marriage isn't headed there, at least not yet.

Jen Vrabel Sighting Suggests Marriage May Remain Intact

In photos captured by TMZ, Jen was spotted with her wedding ring still on. She was seen going through some items at the Hip & Humble store – the same boutique where her husband reportedly purchased loungewear for her two days earlier.

Understandably, Jen maintained her privacy and avoided speaking to anyone. But if that ring on her finger is any indication, it hints that despite the controversy hounding her and Mike Vrabel, she is sticking with her hubby – through thick and thin.

Vrabel Needs To Prove He Can Be Better

While it wasn't mentioned if Jen had any influence over her husband's decision to seek counselling, it is possible she did. It will be recalled that the Pats coach announced that he was taking a temporary leave of absence, stepping away from team duties during the final stages of the NFL Draft.

He committed to a personal recovery programme, a move to help him become the best version of himself, not only for his family but for the entire Patriots organisation.

'As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organisation, and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counselling, starting this weekend,' Vrabel said.

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Vrabel Abrupt Return To Work

Despite the adversity and negative attention, it appears Mike Vrabel cut short his leave. The 50-year-old was back at work at Gillette Stadium on Monday, 27 April, CBS News reported.

Hence, not many believe that taking the weekend off to get counselling was authentic. Some anonymous critics have questioned Vrabel's weekend escapade, believing it was nothing more than a temporary reprieve from the spotlight.

'What kind of counselling begins on the weekend?' an anonymous NFL evaluator said via Fox News.

Another, said to be an anonymous NFC pro player director, added: 'Is he getting counselling or getting away with his wife and kids, or just avoiding having to do another press conference where he refuses to tell the whole truth?'

There is no doubt that his short-lived sabbatical has raised eyebrows. His alleged counselling is now being questioned, with most believing no one could resolve such issues in a matter of days.

Whatever his reason may be, Vrabel knows what he is doing and what the consequences will be. He will continue to be under scrutiny, with critics and fans keeping a closer eye on his every move – particularly outside the football field.

The worrying part is that because of the cheating allegations, his family and possibly the Patriots will be drawing extra but unwanted attention. It is a mess that could get bigger if Vrabel's plan falters.