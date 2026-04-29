Former Nebraska assistant women's basketball coach Chuck Love has admitted under oath to having a sexual relationship with former player Ashley Scoggin, marking a major development in a federal lawsuit that has placed the University of Nebraska's handling of the case under renewed scrutiny.

The admission, made during a February 2026 deposition, directly contradicts Love's earlier court denial and intensifies a legal battle that has unfolded since Scoggin first filed suit in 2024.

Coach Admission Under Oath

Court filings show Love acknowledged for the first time that he had sexual contact with Scoggin during sworn testimony on 5 February 2026. He had previously denied all allegations in earlier legal submissions.

The admission is now central to Scoggin's civil rights lawsuit, which accuses Love and Nebraska officials of misconduct, abuse of authority, and failures in safeguarding a student athlete. His legal representative has not publicly commented on the deposition.

Scoggin's legal team argues the testimony strengthens claims that she was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a member of the coaching staff while playing for the Nebraska Cornhuskers women's basketball programme.

Ashley Scoggin Alleges Grooming and Abuse of Power

Scoggin, a former Nebraska player who later transferred to UNLV, alleges that Love began a sexual relationship with her in September 2021 while he was serving as assistant coach.

Her lawsuit claims she was groomed and placed under pressure due to his position of authority within the programme. It also alleges violations of her civil rights, emotional distress, and wrongful removal from the team.

Scoggin was dismissed from the Nebraska roster following the discovery of the relationship in 2022, after starting all 25 games in the 2021–22 season. She argues the decision punished her rather than addressing the alleged misconduct by the coaching staff.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages and claims Nebraska failed to provide a fair investigation under Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in education programmes.

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2022 Hotel Incident Central to Federal Case

A key element of the case relates to a February 2022 team trip to Penn State, where Scoggin's presence in Love's hotel room was allegedly discovered.

As cited by USA Today, court documents describe how teammates reportedly organised a plan to confirm suspicions about the relationship. This included gaining access to Love's hotel room using a key obtained from a hotel clerk and recording video footage inside the room.

The complaint states Scoggin was found inside, leading to a team inquiry conducted by head coach Amy Williams. The meeting reportedly involved players, coaching staff, and administrators and lasted more than two hours.

Scoggin claims she was confronted and pressured during the inquiry and feared disclosing the relationship due to potential repercussions. Nebraska has disputed aspects of this account, stating she was found fully clothed in Love's room and that trust issues among teammates contributed to her removal.

Nebraska Denies Wrongdoing

The University of Nebraska has denied allegations that it violated Scoggin's rights. Officials have said issues of trust and conduct within the team justified disciplinary decisions at the time. The university maintains it acted appropriately in handling the situation after concerns were raised by team members.

Head coach Amy Williams, who has led the programme since 2016, remains named in the original lawsuit. Under her leadership, Nebraska women's basketball has reached multiple NCAA tournaments in recent seasons.

Additional Officials Named in Expanded Complaint

In February 2026, Scoggin expanded her lawsuit to include Nebraska sport administrator Keith Zimmer and Title IX coordinator Meagan Counley. She alleges both failed to ensure a fair and neutral investigation after the hotel incident and did not adequately protect her rights under federal law.

The expanded complaint argues that procedural failures contributed to her removal from the team and ongoing emotional distress. The case, first filed in February 2024, remains active in federal court with no trial date currently set.