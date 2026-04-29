Former NFL defensive end Josh Mauro has died at the age of 35, leaving fans across the league searching for answers about his passing.

The former New York Giants player, who also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, died on Thursday, according to a statement released by his family. While the announcement confirmed the devastating news, Josh Mauro's cause of death was not disclosed, prompting widespread questions from the NFL community.

Family Confirms Josh Mauro Death at 35

Mauro's father, Greg Mauro, shared the news in an emotional Facebook post on Tuesday, confirming the loss of the former Giants defensive end.

He wrote, 'With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new-living in the presence of the Lord-we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend.'

The family did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding his death, and no official cause of death has been announced.

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The statement quickly drew condolences from former teammates, NFL fans and members of the wider football community who remembered Mauro for his long professional career and strong presence on the defensive line.

Cause of Death Not Revealed

Questions surrounding Josh Mauro's cause of death have continued to grow after the family chose not to release further information.

At this stage, there has been no official confirmation regarding how the former NFL player died. The family's statement focused on grief, faith and remembrance rather than medical details.

Because of the lack of public information, interest around the circumstances of his death has increased, particularly among fans who followed Mauro during his years with the Cardinals and Giants.

No additional statement has been released by the family or the NFL regarding the cause of death.

From England to Texas: Mauro's Early Football Career

Josh Mauro was born in England before moving to Texas with his family when he was three years old. He later attended L.D. Bell High School, where he quickly developed into one of the programme's standout defensive players.

During his senior season, Mauro recorded 80 tackles, 12 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick, according to an earlier report by The Mercury News.

His strong performances helped establish him as a serious college football prospect and paved the way for his move to Stanford University.

Stanford Football and the Road to the NFL

Mauro went on to play college football at Stanford, where he continued to build his reputation as a dependable defensive lineman.

Despite his college performances, he went undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft. He first signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent but was released during the final round of roster cuts before the regular season.

The Arizona Cardinals later signed him that same year, giving Mauro his first real opportunity in the NFL.

NFL Career With Cardinals, Giants and Raiders

Mauro spent six seasons with the Cardinals and became a regular part of Arizona's defensive front. According to the New York Post, Mauro played in 80 NFL games during his career, starting 40 while recording 130 tackles and five sacks. He also registered five passes defended and two forced fumbles.

In 2018, Mauro joined the New York Giants for what would be his only season with the franchise. Before the campaign began, he was suspended for the first four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

He went on to appear in 12 games and started four, finishing the season with 28 tackles and one sack.

Mauro later spent time with the Raiders, completing an eight-year NFL career remembered by teammates and supporters alike.