Megan Thee Stallion's recent cheating allegations against Klay Thompson have resurfaced the 2019 controversy that alleged he kept a so-called 'cheating diary.'

The 'Mamushi' singer made public accusations against Thompson, saying in a viral Instagram post that she ended their relationship after alleged infidelity. She also referenced 'trust, fidelity, and respect' as non-negotiable in statements. These claims alone were enough to stir speculations, but they also reopened earlier allegations tied to Thompson's private life.

Klay Thompson's 2019 Cheating Diary Resurfaces

The original 'cheating diary' claims date back to 2019, when anonymous posts from the basketball player's ex-girlfriend circulated online purporting to show personal journal entries allegedly written by Thompson. The material described a lavish, fast-moving lifestyle and reflected on fame, relationships and off-court behaviour.

In the longer entry, Thompson allegedly talks openly about his off-court lifestyle, especially relationships and partying. He describes it in exaggerated, almost self-aware terms, referring to his 'sex life' and calling it the 'savage sectors' of his life. He questions himself directly, asking whether he has become 'promiscuous' or 'self-centred,' but then quickly shifts tone, suggesting the experiences feel exciting and hard to resist.

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The entry also mentions travelling between cities, fame and being 'well compensated' for his career, before hinting at a desire to change focus and put more energy into business and personal growth.

Another shorter entry, dated April 4, 2018, is more like a checklist of self-improvement. It talks about committing to spending 'an hour a day or every other day' on personal discipline, although it doesn't clearly explain what that routine is meant to involve.

A separate late-night note from the same date is more chaotic in tone and explicitly describes a sexual encounter in blunt language. 'Bout to attempt a blowjob from Ophelia Bledsoe of Indianapolis... WISH ME LUCK!'

The final entry, written in Portland in February 2018, is more reflective about his basketball career. It talks about the All-Star break, balancing work and 'debateable' off-court fun, and the pressure of performing at a high level. It ends with a strong emphasis on discipline, summarised in the phrase 'Hoop over everything,' suggesting a desire to prioritise basketball above all else.

Meghan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's Relationship

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson were first publicly linked in July 2025, when fans spotted him in the background of her social media posts during a vacation. Within days, the pair effectively confirmed the romance with their first joint appearances online and later made a more formal 'soft launch' at public events, including a red-carpet debut that same month.

Through late 2025, their relationship appeared steady, with occasional shared posts and references to time spent together, and Megan even spoke positively about how comfortable and happy she felt with him in interviews.

By early 2026, however, speculation began to circulate that things were becoming strained, with reports pointing to distance, conflicting schedules and rising pressure around their public profiles.

On 25 April 2026, Megan publicly confirmed the relationship had ended, stating that trust, fidelity and respect were non-negotiable for her, and suggesting those values had been compromised. She also accused Thompson of cheating in subsequent social media comments.

This isn't the first time the basketball player has faced cheating allegations. Klay Thompson's earliest public relationship with YouTuber Hannah Stocking (around 2014–2015) ended amid cheating allegations. Stocking reportedly suggested in now-deleted social media posts that Thompson had been unfaithful during their relationship.

Beyond that, other women he has been linked to over the years have been part of rumours and speculation. Thompson has not made any public response to said allegations.