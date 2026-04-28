Jake Paul's fiancée Jutta Leerdam got heavily criticised in her latest vlog for apparently being a hypocrite, following a scene at a recent charity event.

The issue started when Leerdam, who is an Olympic gold medallist in speed-skating, called out her teammate and streamer Marlon Garcia at the CELSIUS Soccer Classic charity event earlier this year. She appeared to be annoyed by Garcia's vlogging during warm-ups which was captured in the stream.

Jake Paul's girlfriend and Olympian, Jutta Leerdam got upset at Marlon and Sara Saffari for filming on the field while warming up for a creator soccer match 👀😳



“too much vlogging, put the cameras away and focus on the ball” pic.twitter.com/KFxBFdnLTG — yoxic (@yoxics) April 23, 2026

'Too much vlogging,' she told Garcia. 'Put the cameras away and focus on the ball.'

After the clip generated millions of views on social media platforms, Leerdam's boyfriend and boxing star Paul came to her defence. Paul lashed out at the streamers and explained Leerdam's point.

'You just met someone who is a real person that doesn't give a flying f*** about your stream,' Paul exclaimed. 'Play ball homie'.

Despite already sparking controversy, Leerdam shared a behind-the-scenes vlog from the event on her TikTok account. The video documents her preparations for the high-profile charity football match.

It begins with footage of the Olympic speed skater undergoing a rigorous pre-game stretching routine. The vlog continued as Leerdam boarded a team bus with fellow participants. She then concluded the post with a montage of highlights from the match itself.

The compilation seemed wholesome but as expected, many fans were not happy about it.

A Hypocrite Who Loves Attention Too

Users flooded the comments section to express their anger and negative remarks. Many followers were quick to label Leerdam as hypocritical, an accusation stemming from her previous comments directed at Garcia.

What ensued was a series of criticisms.

'U said no cameras focus on the game,' a fan emphasised.

'Yet she does the same thing', one user noted.

'Why u recording focus and lock in,' said another user.

'Maybe if you put the camera away you would've had a way better performance?' another fan commented.

There were also those who didn't pull any punches in reminding Leerdam of what she did to Garcia at the event.

'Focus on the game, Jutta,' a fan sarcastically said.

'So your also doing content on it but he can't????' one fan asked.

'Don't disrespect my streamer next time,' another added.

A Soaring Career And Love Life

Despite having bashers on social media, Leerdam appears to be winning in both her career and love life. As it stands, Leerdam has already secured her place in the sporting history books.

The Dutch speed skating sensation stormed to victory for the Netherlands at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games. She claimed the gold medal in the women's 1,000-metre (1093.6-yard) event with a flawless performance.

Leerdam's success is not limited to the Olympic stage. She is also a multiple World Championship medallist.

The same could be said about Leerdam's relationship with Paul. The couple became engaged in March 2025 and has reportedly settled on a wedding date in 2027.

The timing of the nuptials is no coincidence. Insiders suggest the ceremony has been scheduled specifically to follow the recent 2026 Winter Olympics. This strategic delay ensured that Leerdam remains entirely focused on her training regime and podium ambitions.