Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have sparked fresh interest in their relationship after reuniting for a family outing on the actor's 54th birthday. The former couple were spotted around Santa Monica on 15 August with their two younger children, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14, prompting renewed questions about whether the exes could be getting back together.

However, the latest sighting does not confirm a romantic reconciliation. Instead, the outing appears to reflect the co-parenting relationship Affleck and Garner have maintained since their divorce.

Affleck and Garner Reunite With Their Kids

Affleck was photographed with Fin and Samuel at Farmshop in Santa Monica during the daytime outing. The actor, who turned 54 on 15 August, wore a white collared shirt with light blue stripes, navy trousers, black aviator-style sunglasses and blue tennis shoes.

Fin and Samuel were also seen alongside their father as they walked through the parking area. Fin wore a black graphic T-shirt with light blue denim Bermuda shorts, while Samuel opted for a grey T-shirt and blue athletic shorts.

Garner was photographed separately at the store. The actress wore green leggings with white stripes, a black jacket, white socks and olive-green slip-on clogs, completing the look with a blue baseball cap and oversized sunglasses.

The family reunion comes as Affleck has largely stayed out of the spotlight following the death of his mother, Chris Anne, 83, in June.

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Back Together?

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Despite the latest Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunion, there has been no confirmation that the former couple are romantically back together.

Affleck and Garner have continued to co-parent their three children, including eldest daughter Violet, 20, as well as Fin and Samuel. Their continued family appearances have occasionally drawn public attention, but the pair have not announced a reconciliation.

The latest birthday outing therefore appears to be another example of the former couple spending time with their children rather than confirmation of a renewed romance.

Jennifer Garner Recently Praised Ben Affleck

Garner has also recently spoken positively about Affleck's role as a father while discussing her work on The Five Star Weekend.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Garner explained that she initially hesitated to accept the project because it was expected to film in Nova Scotia. With three teenagers at home, she said she needed to remain in Los Angeles rather than leave for several months.

Producers eventually changed the filming location, allowing Garner to take on the role while remaining closer to her family.

Ben Affleck Supported Garner While She Filmed

Garner credited Affleck with helping make the project possible by taking care of their children while she worked.

'They can stay with their dad,' Garner said, describing Affleck as 'wonderful' and 'a great partner in that way.'

Her comments offer further insight into how the former couple have managed their parenting responsibilities following their split. Rather than suggesting they have resumed their marriage, Garner's remarks focused on Affleck's support as a co-parent.

The comments also provide context for the latest Ben Affleck birthday outing, where the actor was seen spending time with two of their children as he marked his 54th birthday.

Affleck and Garner married in 2005 and share three children. They separated in 2015 and finalised their divorce in 2018, but have continued to maintain a connection through their family.