Brad Pitt has revealed that turmoil within his family left him enduring what he describes as 'one little period' when he thought he 'just couldn't see a way out,' admitting the emotional strain became so intense that he could understand how some people might see death as an escape.

The Fight Club actor disclosed the sequence of events during an interview with Esquire, reflecting on the years following his separation from ex-wife Angelina Jolie and the ongoing strain in his relationship with several of their children, Shiloh, Maddox, Vivienne, and Zahara, who recently legally dropped Pitt as their surname publicly.

Read more Angelina Jolie Breaks Her Silence in Emotional Response as Daughter Vivienne Drops Brad Pitt's Last Name Angelina Jolie Breaks Her Silence in Emotional Response as Daughter Vivienne Drops Brad Pitt's Last Name

The 62-year-old Oscar-winning Hollywood star stressed that he was not planning to take his own life and instead described reaching a point when his suffering felt overwhelming. He credited his instinct to survive and his naturally hopeful outlook with helping him get through that period, even as he acknowledged how difficult the experience had been.

Family Breakdown Took Heavy Toll

Pitt has previously been reluctant to discuss the private circumstances surrounding his split from Jolie, often referring to the problems simply as 'family stuff.' Their relationship ended in 2016, and their divorce was not formally settled until December 2024, following years of legal disputes. The couple share six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

In dealing with 'family stuff,' Pitt revealed that as the emotional strain had gone increasingly intense, he felt completely trapped and unable to see a way forward in one particularly painful period he referred to as 'one little period.'

'I've never been suicidal except for one little period. And in that one little period, I just thought—I just couldn't—just didn't see a way out. The pain was so oppressive that—I wasn't going to act on this, but I could feel—I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief,' the actor told Esquire.

'And I thought, Oh, okay, now I understand—I understand suicide, in the sense that it's just relief. It's just looking for relief from the pain. But I also think we have incredible survival instincts. And for me, that immediately kicked in,' he added, sharing that he briefly understood why someone might view death as an escape from unbearable pain. 'Yeah. Like, listen: This sh** ain't easy.'

Four Children Drop Pitt Surname

The family situation has remained painful for Pitt as four of his children have distanced themselves from his surname.

People reported that Pitt has had little or no contact with his adult children, while his relationship with the younger children has also been more limited at points.

Pitt has previously spoken about how difficult the separation from his children has been.

Shiloh became the first of the siblings to legally remove 'Pitt' from her surname after turning 18 in 2024, with her name officially changed to Shiloh Jolie. Maddox and Zahara later began legal processes to remove their father's surname, while Vivienne followed and became the fourth child to seek the same change in July after turning 18.