Jennifer Lopez has been talking up single life and healing after her divorce from Ben Affleck, but new tabloid claims suggest people around her are not convinced the story is as simple as she makes it sound. According to an insider, the singer still wants to keep Affleck close and has not fully let go of the idea that he might return, though IBTimes UK cannot independently verify those claims.

The latest chatter follows Lopez's recent comments in which she said none of her former partners had truly been 'capable' of loving her. The remarks, delivered during a candid conversation with Howard Stern, also included a striking claim that the split from Affleck was 'the best thing that ever happened to me.' That is the sort of line that gets clipped, shared and argued over within minutes, because it lands somewhere between self-help and a very public swipe.

The 'Capable' Comment

Lopez's comments were blunt. When asked whether she had ever felt 'truly loved,' she answered 'No,' before adding, 'It's not that I'm not lovable, it's that they're not capable... They don't have it in them!' She said her former partners had tried, pointing to rings, houses and marriages, but insisted they never quite delivered the kind of love she had been searching for.

There was also a streak of self-reckoning in the interview. Lopez said the divorce pushed her into an intense period of reflection, therapy and what she described as a journey to figure herself out. She said she had a religious coach, a therapist, a couples therapist, an individual therapist and even a coach to understand addiction. It is a lot, honestly, and the line between growth and exhaustion feels a little blurred there.

That tone is part of what has made the interview travel so far. Lopez is not just describing a breakup, she is redrawing the whole emotional map in public, and doing it with the kind of bluntness that rarely leaves much room for polite interpretation. Some listeners will hear liberation. Others will hear a woman still working through the wreckage.

Rumours Refuse To Die

Still, the external narrative has barely shifted. A source claimed no one in Lopez's circle believed she was 'happy to be single and totally over Ben,' and described her as being on a mission to show him what he is missing. The same source alleged she still believed Affleck might 'come crawling back,' though the report also insisted a reunion was 'so not happening.'

Affleck, for his part, has been far quieter. The source says he has largely avoided discussing the split, and that he once called the subject 'embarrassing' to talk about in a GQ Magazine interview. That silence has only made the contrast sharper. Lopez is talking, reflecting, reframing. Affleck is moving on in near silence. In celebrity break-up land, that imbalance tends to become its own story.

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The property side of the divorce has also kept the pair connected in a rather awkward way. The source says their Beverly Hills marital home remained unsold for months, before Affleck gifted Lopez his share of the property, leaving her as the sole owner. Another source said the move made Lopez rethink the divorce and see it as proof that he was 'the good guy she fell in love with.' It is exactly the kind of messy emotional residue that refuses to pack its bags when the legal papers are signed.

For now, the only thing that appears clear is that Lopez is not pretending the divorce was easy. She says the split forced her to look harder at herself and left her feeling more 'self-assured' and 'self-aware.' Whether that reads as healing, defiance or a carefully managed public reset probably depends on how much you trust celebrity honesty in the first place. And that, really, is the wild bit.