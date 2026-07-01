Businessman John Miller is reportedly feeling heavily sidelined in his ongoing romance, struggling to navigate the enduring and tightly woven bond between his partner Jennifer Garner and her newly single ex-husband Ben Affleck. The intense co-parenting dynamic and historical baggage have left Miller feeling like a frustrated 'third wheel' in his own relationship.

The complicated trio has a long and highly publicised history together. Garner and Miller have been quietly dating since 2018, weathering a brief separation in 2020 before rekindling their romance. However, their relationship has always operated in the formidable shadow of Affleck and Garner's ten-year marriage.

The former Hollywood power couple share three children, a lifelong connection, and a deeply entrenched history of Garner supporting the 'Justice League' actor through severe addiction struggles and multiple highly publicised stints in rehabilitation facilities.

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John Miller Navigates Jennifer Garner Relationship Drama

The current tension seemingly stems from Affleck's heavy reliance on his ex-wife following his recent romantic upheavals. Garner reportedly stepped in to play 'mediator' during Affleck's 2025 divorce from Jennifer Lopez. This intense level of involvement is a role that apparently pushed Miller's patience to its very limits.

Insiders claim that Miller simply 'wants Jen for himself,' noting that he is actively 'trying to deal with Ben and Jen's relationship by mostly staying quiet, but it's very hard to do that.' IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

It is an undeniably wild dynamic for any new partner to navigate. Is there such a thing as co-parenting too well? Garner famously staged a vital intervention for her ex-husband in 2018, an event that led directly to another rehab stay. Putting his sobriety above any lingering marital resentment, those close to the situation noted at the time that her ultimate priority was his wellbeing and ensuring she could rely on him to co-parent.

Ben Affleck Keeps Leaning on His Ex-Wife

That unshakeable loyalty means Affleck remains a massive, daily presence in her world, leaving Miller to quietly observe this intense emotional entanglement. Affleck has never hidden his emotional dependency on his former spouse. In candid past interviews, he flatly called their divorce the 'biggest regret of his life'.

He openly discussed his addiction battles, calling his rehab visits 'embarrassing' and expressing deep regret that the heavy stuff ended up on the internet for his children to see. Through it all, he credited Garner, noting that they did their absolute best to address the issues honestly.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Blended Family

He echoed this profound praise at the premiere of 'Kiss of the Spider-Woman,' telling reporters he feels 'very lucky that I've got a great partner and that we got great kids'. He called their blended family unit the 'joy of my life', a sentiment that highlights the immovable wedge currently frustrating Miller.

Despite the mounting impatience, Miller and Affleck have historically maintained a cordial dynamic. They were even photographed chatting amiably in 2023. At the time, well-placed sources stated that Affleck is very supportive of Jennifer dating and just wants her to be happy, adding it is important for him to have a solid relationship with John.

Today, with Affleck confirming in 2025 that he has been sober for 'more than five years', Garner still keeps a protective watch over him. Whether Miller can permanently accept his supporting role in this crowded Hollywood family remains to be seen.